New Indians OF DeShields Ready to Make an Impact "I think I Will Fit in Perfectly”

When it comes to being dealt for one of the all-time great pitchers, the DeShields family knows about it all too well.

Sunday the Indians pulled off a deal with the Texas Rangers for 27-year-old Delino DeShields Jr., whose father played in the Majors with five teams over 13 seasons, known mostly for his four seasons playing with the Montreal Expos.

It was on November 19, 1993 that the dad of the new Indians outfielder was part of a trade for a Hall of Fame pitcher, Pedro Martinez, who came to the Expos as DeShields was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now just over 26 years later, the DeShields family is going through another deal for a pitcher who may someday be in the Hall of Fame, as the Indians dealt two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers for DeShields Jr. and reliever Emmanuel Clase.

Now the younger DeShields knows the same feeling his father went through, and in an appearance on ‘MLB Hot Stove’ on MLB Network Friday he spoke about the conversation that he and his dad had after the trade became official.

“He was always telling me when I was coming up through the minor leagues, ‘there’s 29 other teams out there, as long as you have a jersey on you have a chance,’” DeShields Jr. said.

“It was bittersweet for me, I don’t know if it’s because it just caught me off guard, but this is home, Texas is home, and there was a lot of excitement going into this season and offseason, and this wasn’t what I was expecting.”

It’s no surprise that the trade for DeShields was a tough one, as the Rangers were the only professional Major League team he’s played for, coming to the team in the 2014 Rule 5 Draft from the Houston Astros.

Now he’ll need to quickly shift his focus up North as a member of the Indians, and he said that one thing that is making his new baseball home easier is the fact the Tribe has had their eyes on him and has wanted him for some time.

“The Indians clearly see value in me, they wanted me, and that’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed, and I am grateful that someone wants me to come onto their club and hopefully be able to make an impact on a consistent basis,” DeShields said.

“That’s all I have ever really wanted was a chance to be able to go out there and show people what I can do, and hopefully I will get that opportunity with the Indians.”

Last season DeShields played in 118 games for Texas, hitting .249 with four homers, 32 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

Running the base paths is one thing that could get him some playing time with the Tribe in 2020, as the team has been looking to add speed to their Major League roster, and DeShields could fit that mold.

The center fielder said he did have a chat with Indians manager Terry Francona, and the Tribe skipper told DeShields that Cleveland has had interest for some time in acquiring his services.

“We didn’t talk for a long period of time, but he told me that they had been trying to acquire me for a minute, and the right deal just never kind of took place,” DeShields said.

“The fact that he said they have had their eyes on me for a minute, it meant a lot and it got me kind of excited to go out to Cleveland and be able to make an impact there.”

DeShields will have earn the playing time with the Indians, as spring training will likely show at least a little bit of how the team plans on using the outfielder during the 2020 season.

The outfielder sees a fit with the Tribe, and it sounds like he’s ready to jump aboard and try to make an impact with the Indians in 2020.

“They are known for success and they have good pieces on their team, and they win. For me, I am a winning player, so I think I will fit in perfectly,” DeShields said.