Skip to main content

New Script Guardians Sign Now Hanging At Progressive Field

The sign features a slightly different font than the previous script Indians sign that used to hang from the left field light stanchions.

It's an abundantly sunny day on the shores of Lake Erie as downtown Cleveland expects to welcome the largest crowd in the history of the city's famous St. Patrick's Day parades. While they're walking near the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, Clevelanders may notice a change if they peer through the gates at Progressive Field.

After the team took down the old script Indians letters that used to hang from the left field lights back in November, it's replacement is now set.

The Guardians have shared a few pictures of the process for installing the new letters, including one picture of the finished product.

Meanwhile out in Goodyear, Arizona, the team had its first full squad workout on Tuesday, March 15 and will open up their Cactus League slate Friday afternoon against Cincinnati. The first spring training game is set for 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The team will play a game 18 days in a row before having a split squad game on April 5.

The regular season opens in Kansas City on April 7 and the home opener is Friday, April 15 vs. San Francisco.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardians Players To Watch As Spring Training Starts

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 41-50

Rejuvenated Terry Francona Happy To Be Back With Guardians

Guardians Acquire David Fry From Milwaukee

Guardians Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Josh Naylor Home Run
Opinion

Guardians Players To Watch As Spring Training Starts

By Tommy Wild17 hours ago
torres1
Prospects

CBI's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 31-40

By Todd Paquette20 hours ago
Joc Pederson
News

Chris Antonetti Says Guardians Are In Position To Add Payroll

By Brendan GulickMar 15, 2022
Terry Francona
News

Rejuvenated Terry Francona Happy To Be Back With Guardians

By Brendan GulickMar 14, 2022
fermin
Prospects

CBI's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 41-50

By Todd PaquetteMar 14, 2022
J.C. Mejia Trade
News

Guardians Acquire David Fry From Brewers

By Tommy WildMar 13, 2022
Zach Plesac Spring Training 1
News

Guardians Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Tommy WildMar 12, 2022
Rob Manfred
News

Major League Baseball Officially Cancels First Two Series Of 2022 Season

By Brendan GulickMar 1, 2022