New Script Guardians Sign Now Hanging At Progressive Field

The sign features a slightly different font than the previous script Indians sign that used to hang from the left field light stanchions.

It's an abundantly sunny day on the shores of Lake Erie as downtown Cleveland expects to welcome the largest crowd in the history of the city's famous St. Patrick's Day parades. While they're walking near the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, Clevelanders may notice a change if they peer through the gates at Progressive Field.

After the team took down the old script Indians letters that used to hang from the left field lights back in November, it's replacement is now set.

The Guardians have shared a few pictures of the process for installing the new letters, including one picture of the finished product.

Meanwhile out in Goodyear, Arizona, the team had its first full squad workout on Tuesday, March 15 and will open up their Cactus League slate Friday afternoon against Cincinnati. The first spring training game is set for 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The team will play a game 18 days in a row before having a split squad game on April 5.

The regular season opens in Kansas City on April 7 and the home opener is Friday, April 15 vs. San Francisco.

