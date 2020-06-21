Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

No Vote by Players Latest MLB 60-Game Proposal, Could the Covid-19 Virus Halt a Shortened 2020 Season?

Matt Loede

No vote was taken today by the players in Major League Baseball on the plan from owners for a shortened 60-game season, and with the recent covid-19 outbreak, the season has a feeling of being on life support once again.

There was a flurry of activity over the weekend, most of which did not support the playing of a Major League season.

The owners have a 60-game offer on the table, guaranteeing the players a reported $1.5 billion, but now with the spike in covid-19 cases, there’s concern from players that the league won’t be able to get in 60 games before being shut down.

Reports say that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred threw out an olive branch in a letter to union chief Tony Clark, stating that if 60 games are not played, the 2021 postseason would not be expanded from 10 teams to 16 teams, and that the DH would not be used in the National League.

If the season is shortened, Manfred promised to Clark that the postseason would not be expanded from 10 teams to 16 teams in 2021, and that the DH would not be used in the National League in 2021.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday afternoon that with a 60-game slate that “spring training likely would be pushed back to the June 29-July 4 week, with hopes of starting the season around July 24-27.”

That would mean a fast season in the Majors, as the season would probably get pushed to still end before the first week in October to be able to start the expanded postseason that the two sides for 2020 have agreed on.

Nightengale also stated Sunday that if no deal is reached this week that Manfred will win up mandating a season of 54 to 60 games.

A season of around 60 games would likely have to suit fans around the country at this point, but the latest covid-19 outbreak may have players on edge to the point of not wanting to put their health at risk.

If more positive covid-19 tests take place, it could cripple the ability to get any sort of 2020 season off the ground.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Baseball Season Could be the Worst Thing for Baseball in 2020

The 2020 MLB season remains on hold for the moment as the two sides don't seem to be any closer to finding common ground on the amount of games that the sides want played. Now with the latest news that an uptick in covid-19 cases has put all teams on notice that spring training 2.0 will be in home stadiums, it is starting to become apparent that a season overall might be the worst thing for the game.

Matt Loede

MLB's Simulated Games Shows the 2020 Indians are a Dangerous Team in the AL

A couple of high-profile baseball entities are doing simulated seasons to try and give baseball fans a taste of what they might be missing in 2020. For the Cleveland Indians, two big name simulations have them playing well, and in first-place in by a number of games in the American League Central.

Mark Warmuth

MLB, Players Should be Ashamed of the Current State of Baseball

The infighting between Major League Baseball and the Players Union continues, and now it looks like commissioner Rob Manfred is going to have to simply step in and make a ruling as to how many games is going to make up what has become a mess of a shortened 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

Franmil Reyes Should Be an Everyday Outfield Presence for the Indians This Summer

If a 2020 season gets played the Indians should give slugger Franmil Reyes a long look - in the team's questionable outfield. Last season when Reyes came to the Indians from the Padres, he was used only as a DH the entire season, but this offseason worked hard to have a hopeful impact in the outfield.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

STO to Feature the Indians Best 2019 Wins Over the Royals Next Week

Fans keep waiting for a 2020 season to happen in Major League Baseball, but for now all they have is the ability to look back to games from the past. Next week Sports Time Ohio will feature five nights of Indians 2019 victories against division rival Kansas City that were memorable for all kinds of different reasons.

Matt Loede

MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Major League Baseball seems to be at yet another standstill, as this time the players are asking for more games, 70, than the owners are willing to give. While there is time to get a deal done, time is running out if a 2020 season is going to take place.

Matt Loede

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

It looks like after a "secret" meeting and some chatter that a 2020 season in baseball is finally going to get played. The question now is the damage that might have already been done to the game, and if they are going to recover fans. How as a fan do you feel about the game returning for a shortened 60-game slate?

Matt Loede

Baseball Closes in on a Deal for a Season as Manfred and Clark have Sit Down in Arizona

Baseball fans have been waiting for good news in regard to the 2020 season and if it's going to get played, and finally Wednesday they got it as Rob Manfred and Tony Clark had a sit down over the weekend in Arizona which was "productive" towards starting a shortened season.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The John Rocker Trade of 2001 was a Massive Swing and a Miss for Tribe

The Indians in 2001 went out on a limb and made a deal for outspoken lefty closer John Rocker from the Atlanta Braves. Rocker came to Cleveland trying to find success, but instead blew an early save against the Red Sox and was never the same.

Matt Loede