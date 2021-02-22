Ohio Gov Mike DeWine Says Progressive Field Expected to Be 30 Percent Full For Indians Games

Indians fans who have been waiting for Progressive Field to be opened back up for Tribe home games, today is the start of hopeful good news moving forward.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated Monday that he expects Progressive Field, along with Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, to be approximately 30 percent full for Tribe and Reds home games in 2021.

Fans will be required to wear masks when entering the ballparks.

When it comes to how many fans is 30 percent at Progressive Field, with a capacity of 35,041 you are looking at 10,512 fans allowed into the park.

Great American Ballpark, home of the Reds in Cincinnati, has a home capacity of 42,319, which means at 30 percent you are looking at 12,695 fans allowed in the stadium.

There's no word as of now as to how tickets will be distributed to fans that want to attend home games, but one would assume it will start with season ticket holders.

It also hasn't been determined if eventually the 30 percent number is going to go up, meaning more fans will be allowed into the park if COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease in the state of Ohio