One-Time Indians OF Yasiel Puig Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Zach Shafron

When Yasiel Puig played for the Dodgers from 2013-18, the outfielder was certainly a hot commodity.

It appeared every morning there was a new highlight from the Cuban slugger. Puig eventually signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 and was traded to the Cleveland Indians near the deadline along with outfielder Franmil Reyes for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

In 49 games with the Indians, Puig only hit two home runs. Yes, the right hander’s average was an excellent .297, but it only came with 22 runs batted in.

Those aren’t numbers that are a “must re-sign-type” of finish to a season. Thus, the Indians let Puig venture elsewhere this offseason.

The Tribe have an outfield absolutely loaded with talent heading into this shortened-season.

Oscar Mercado, Jordan Luplow, Tyler Naquin, Franmil Reyes, Domingo Santana and Greg Allen. Thus, a place for Puig and the price tag wasn’t there, especially with a lack of games and the need for the same type of bench a normal year requires.

Puig is 29 years of age and certainly can make an impact on the Braves. Currently, the exact numbers of the one-year contract are undisclosed to the public. Those will come out in the near future.

This deal will help the Braves, but it is unlikely to make much of a difference in Cleveland. The aforementioned outfield depth should for sure be able to make up for what Puig takes to a different club.

Will Bradley Zimmer Get a Chance to Make an Impact for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians have a log jam at the outfield spot as the 2020 season closes in, and one player who might not get the chance to show what he can do is former top prospect Bradley Zimmer. While just 27 years old, Zimmer is at a tough point in his career where he might never get the chance to be an impact player on the Tribe roster.

Mark Warmuth

Lineups for Tuesday's Scrimmage for the Indians at Progressive Field

The Indians are getting set to play the Pittsburgh Pirates starting this weekend in Pittsburgh, but before that they will continue to prepare for the season with an intersquad game on Tuesday at Progressive Field that will highlight opening day starter Shane Bieber on the visiting squad as their starter.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Rank in Terms of Top Rotations in All of Baseball Entering 2020?

One of the strengths of the Indians as they enter 2020 is their starting five on the pitcher front. MLB.com came out with their list of their top 10 rotations for 2020, and the Indians rank fourth on the list. With a rotation with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger at the top, the team has a chance to be very good this season.

Matt Loede

Lindor Among Late Opt-Out Candidates in Cleveland

Francisco Lindor could feasibly opt out of the Cleveland Indians season once he hits service-time benchmarks, especially if Cleveland fails to contend early.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

by

McDee

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Tonight would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star game, but due to the pandemic the game was cancelled quite some time ago. That doesn't mean there won't be any sort of All-Star game, as popular baseball board game "Strat-O-Matic Baseball" will broadcast an All-Star game, with Cleveland native Drew Carey as the manager of the American League squad.

Matt Loede

Observations From Monday's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians "summer camp" continued on Monday with another scrimmage between teammates at Progressive Field. Adam Plutko took the bump for the home team Tribe against Zach Plesac for the visitors. The young players got a chance to shine as well as one utility man who normally doesn't hit the long ball much in Mike Freeman, who hit two homers off Plutko in the 8-3 visitors win.

Matt Loede

Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates are probably growing weary of playing themselves in intersquad games on a daily basis at this point, which is partially why today the teams announced they will play three games against each other starting this Saturday. Two of the three games will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the game July 20th at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

The Indians have yet to see much of newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields after he tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from the team. Now the team has announced that DeShields, who was able to report to the team late last week, is on the 10-day injured list, making it doubtful that he will be able to go when the season begins for the Indians July 24th.

Matt Loede