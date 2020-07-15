One-Time Indians OF Yasiel Puig Finds a New Home in Atlanta

When Yasiel Puig played for the Dodgers from 2013-18, the outfielder was certainly a hot commodity.

It appeared every morning there was a new highlight from the Cuban slugger. Puig eventually signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 and was traded to the Cleveland Indians near the deadline along with outfielder Franmil Reyes for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

In 49 games with the Indians, Puig only hit two home runs. Yes, the right hander’s average was an excellent .297, but it only came with 22 runs batted in.

Those aren’t numbers that are a “must re-sign-type” of finish to a season. Thus, the Indians let Puig venture elsewhere this offseason.

The Tribe have an outfield absolutely loaded with talent heading into this shortened-season.

Oscar Mercado, Jordan Luplow, Tyler Naquin, Franmil Reyes, Domingo Santana and Greg Allen. Thus, a place for Puig and the price tag wasn’t there, especially with a lack of games and the need for the same type of bench a normal year requires.

Puig is 29 years of age and certainly can make an impact on the Braves. Currently, the exact numbers of the one-year contract are undisclosed to the public. Those will come out in the near future.

This deal will help the Braves, but it is unlikely to make much of a difference in Cleveland. The aforementioned outfield depth should for sure be able to make up for what Puig takes to a different club.