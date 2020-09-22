Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini has been in the fight of his last for the last six months plus after being diagnosed with stage-3 colon cancer.

He’s had to put his Major League Baseball career on hold, and at just 28 years old is trying to recover so he can one day get back to playing the game he loves.

Mancini took a great step forward and towards that Monday,, as he wrapped up six grueling months of chemotherapy.

The slugger, who last season for the O’s hit 35 home runs and drove in 97 runs, called being done with his chemo Monday “the best day ever.”

Mancini’s Oriole teammates went out of their way to send love and support to the Florida native, as they sent him a framed photo of the team with personal handwritten messages on it.

"I'm speechless right now. This is one of the coolest things I've ever gotten,” Mancini said via TMZ.

Each player and staff member in the photo wore a #F16HT t-shirt, which is in reference to Mancini's No. 16.

He was first diagnosed with cancer back in March, and had to step away from baseball for the entire 2020 season.

Mancini has said more than once his hope and prayer is that he’ll recover completely to be able join the team for spring training in March of 2021.