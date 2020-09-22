Cleveland Baseball Insider
Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

Matt Loede

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini has been in the fight of his last for the last six months plus after being diagnosed with stage-3 colon cancer.

He’s had to put his Major League Baseball career on hold, and at just 28 years old is trying to recover so he can one day get back to playing the game he loves.

Mancini took a great step forward and towards that Monday,, as he wrapped up six grueling months of chemotherapy.

The slugger, who last season for the O’s hit 35 home runs and drove in 97 runs, called being done with his chemo Monday “the best day ever.”

Mancini’s Oriole teammates went out of their way to send love and support to the Florida native, as they sent him a framed photo of the team with personal handwritten messages on it.

"I'm speechless right now. This is one of the coolest things I've ever gotten,” Mancini said via TMZ.

Each player and staff member in the photo wore a #F16HT t-shirt, which is in reference to Mancini's No. 16.

He was first diagnosed with cancer back in March, and had to step away from baseball for the entire 2020 season.

Mancini has said more than once his hope and prayer is that he’ll recover completely to be able join the team for spring training in March of 2021.

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

Game #54 Observations: Indians Begin Final Week of Regular Season with 7-4 Win Over White Sox

The Indians kicked off their final week of the 2020 regular season with a four-game set at home against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox. Led by two huge homers by Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana and a good outing by Aaron Civale, the Tribe took home a big 7-4 win to start their series with a big "W."

Matt Loede

How the Indians Rank This Week in Various Sites "Power Rankings"

As the Tribe is back at home for their final games of the season at Progressive Field, the team is looking ahead this week to clinching a playoff spot and figuring out who they will play in the postseason. A number of sites have released their "power rankings," and we take a look today at where the Indians line up.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Spend the Final Week of the Regular Season Setting Up Their Playoff Roster?

With seven games remaining in the regular season the Indians still have plenty to do, with first setting up their pitching rotation for the playoffs, as well as knowing what players will be part of the playoff roster.

Mark Warmuth

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians

The Indians enter the final week of the regular season right now owning the seventh-seed in the American League. If the season ended today they would take on the Chicago White Sox in round one, but there's also a chance with a stumble this week they could take on the number-one seeded Rays. Today we take a look at both of those teams.

Zach Shafron

The Indians’ Lineup is Suffering From a Franmil Reyes Power Outage

Indians power hitter Franmil Reyes hasn't been hitting those long homers that he's been known for in his time in Cleveland, and the Tribe could really use him to get back to the form from earlier this season, and hopefully with the team getting set for the playoffs he can find that power once again.

Casey Drottar

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series Against the White Sox at Progressive Field

The Indians final homestand begins on Monday night at Progressive Field, as they will play seven games, the first four against the Chicago White Sox. Check out what the pitching matchups look like as of now for the four-game set which kicks off at 6:10pm on Monday night.

Matt Loede

Carlos Santana's Poor Season Carrying Over to the Rest of the Indians Everyday Lineup

The top five in the Indians order simply isn't producing for the Tribe to have had a successful season on offense. At points during the season each player in that top five has gone through a good stretch, with the exception of one, that being veteran Indians first basemen Carlos Santana. It's been a bad year for Santana, who leads the AL in walks at 43, but is hitting just .190.

Mark Warmuth

Game #53 Observations: Carrasco's Strong Afternoon Leads Indians to 7-4 Win Over Tigers

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco went seven strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers with four RBI as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park by a final of 7-4. The win ends the season series with the Tribe winning seven of 10 matchups with the Tigers.

Matt Loede