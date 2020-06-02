Cleveland Baseball Insider
Owners and Union Trade Proposals, Amount of Games a Sticking Point for Each

Matt Loede

There will be Major League Baseball in 2020, at least that’s the tone that just about every MLB ‘insider’ gives when talking about the owners and players going back and forth on proposals.

Monday was the latest proposal returned to the owners from the players association, and the tweaks are rather extensive from what the owners first laid out.

The players want more games, as they upped the owners proposal from 82 games to a reported 114 games, played over 123 days according to the Associated Press.

How does that play out in terms of when the season may end? Try Halloween.

Yep, under the players association they have the regular season concluding on October 31, a full month and a few days from the owners proposed September 27 end of the regular season.

Both the owners and players seem to agree on an expanded postseason for 2020 which would increase the number of teams from 10 to 14 but the union wants it in place for next season too.

The player’s union is also not happy about reducing salaries, as the original amount to be paid was $4 billion. The owners want it reduced to $1.2 billion with the union countering at $2.8 billion.

So if this passes, which is likely won’t, the season will start on June 30

Jeff Passan of ESPN tweeted out that the owners are looking to propose a shorter season paying out a full prorated salary to the players.

Owners are proposing a 50-game season, quite a difference from the 114 games that the players want.

It feels like at the end of the day, these two sides are going to meet halfway, and there will be a season with both sides giving in and making a deal to get the 2020 MLB season started in July.

STO to Air Replays of the Four Indians Wins in the 1995 ALCS Against Seattl

You may have forgotten the games and their outcomes, but the moments by many Indians fans from the 1995 ALCS will live forever. This week you can relive those moments again as STO will air the four Indians victories over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series that put the team in the World Series.

Matt Loede

What’s the Next Step for Cleveland Indians Outfielder Greg Allen?

In a crowded Indians outfield one player that has a lot of proving to do in 2020 is Greg Allen. Already given a number of chances in the big leagues, Allen may get a shot with the Indians again in 2020, and if so, he is going to have to take advantage of it if he wants to remain on the Indians roster.

Casey Drottar

Indians Switch Hitting Infield Gives the Tribe an Interesting Edge in 2020

The Indians infield as the hopeful 2020 season gets closer is full of talented players, all of which are players that are not only versatile, but also that are switch hitters, which can give manager Terry Francona a big edge when filling out the lineup card this season and beyond.

Mark Warmuth

TexasTribe

Indians Team Shop Among Businesses Damaged in Saturday Protests in Downtown Cleveland

Matt Loede

The Lost Decade: 1950s Indians had Eight Winning Seasons, One Postseason Appearance

Not many people talk about the Cleveland Indians of the 1950's as a dominant team of that era, but if you look inside the number you will see the team was very good and usually on the cusp of winning a title. The club in the 50's had eight winning campaigns, and also were in the postseason once, but again fell short of their goal of a title.

Chris Coon

What Players Could Be Sleepers and Breakout Stars for the Indians in Fantasy Baseball in 2020?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs and Cleveland Baseball Insider editor Matt Loede run down who to watch for the Tribe, as the team gets ready to hopefully start a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season in July.

Matt Loede

José Ramírez Will Be Crucial for the Indians’ Success in a Shortened Season

While the owners and players continue to haggle over a 2020 season, there is one player on the Cleveland Indians that if a season is played is going to have to have a big start and a big year if the team is going to have success - third basemen Jose Ramirez. Last year Ramirez had a slow start, and it showed in the standings as the team fell double digit games behind the Twins in May.

Casey Drottar

Empty Stadiums and Empty Titles

Cleveland's sports misery ended with the most incredible of circumstances. Now with the longest championship drought in the sport, would an Indians World Series title be worth it in these circumstances?

Alex Hooper

Indiansfanforever

2020 Could Be a Lose-Lose Situation for Indians Outfielder Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have a number of talented players who are looking to step up and play in one of their three outfield spots in 2020. One player who is in a very tough spot is Bradley Zimmer, who at one point was a player who the team could not think of trading, but now he might be in a position where he has to succeed or else in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

What Fantasy Impact will Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Have in 2020?

Can Tribe slugger Jose Ramirez get off to a better start than in 2019, and parlay that into a solid fantasy baseball season for owners?

Matt Loede