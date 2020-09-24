Cleveland Baseball Insider
Padres and Ex-Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Has Elbow Sprain, May Still Pitch in Playoffs

Matt Loede

There was a lot of concern in San Diego on Wednesday when former Indian now Padres hurler Mike Clevinger left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after pitching just one inning.

Pulling Clevinger came after he was scratched from his start over the weekend, but the team was confident he was okay.

That's not the case.

Clevinger had an MRI on his throwing arm late Wednesday, and today it was announced he is dealing with an elbow sprain.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are still hopeful that with some rest the ex-Indian may be able to pitch in the playoffs for San Diego.

The Padres are holding out hope right-hander Mike Clevinger will pitch for them in the postseason, even as they privately acknowledge the odds are against it happening.

The initial diagnosis after an MRI and X-rays is a sprained right elbow. The team has received some feedback after consulting additional experts that Clevinger could pitch for them in October, although at what point is unknown. Two sources said the team won’t know until Sunday or even early next week whether Clevinger will be able to resume throwing this season.

Clevinger when healthy is one of the top pitchers in the game, but his long term health history is not good.

Last season he suffered a lat strain early in the season, and missed time from early April until mid-June. 

He also had Tommy John surgery back in 2012, two seasons before he was traded to Cleveland from the Los Angeles Angels for pitcher Vinnie Pestano.

In four starts since the trade from Cleveland to the Padres, Clevinger is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA.

The Padres are slated to play their first playoff game in 14 years on Wednesday, September 30th. 

Entering action on Thursday the Padres are the fourth-seed in the National League, and would open up the Wild Card series at home against the fifth-seed St.Louis Cardinals. 

What Did You Make of Jordan Luplow's Home Run Bat Flip?

Jordan Luplow smacked just his second homer of the season on Wednesday night in the Indians 3-2 win over the White Sox at Progressive Field. The shot came on a 3-0 pitch off Sox pitcher Gio Gonzalez, and Luplow's reaction after the hit has been talked about as he flipped his bat in a rather exaggerated way. What did you make of the flip of Luplow, and will there be any feedback tonight from the Sox?

Matt Loede

MLB and Turner Wrap Up Seven-Year Television Rights Extension Through 2028

There will be a lot more baseball coming on TBS, as Sports Business Journal reports Major League Baseball and Turner Sports have agreed to a new seven-year extension on their current deal which will expire after next season. The deal in total is worth a whopping $3.7 billion.

Matt Loede

Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

Indians manager Terry Francona has been all but officially ruled out for the final few games of the regular season when it comes to managing the Indians. The 61-year-old entered the bubble for the team on Wednesday, which means he could return to the team at some point in the postseason should the Indians keep playing.

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Game #56 Observations: Indians Get Second Straight Walk Off Win, Luplow's HR Lifts Tribe to 3-2 Win Over White Sox

Jordan Luplow had struck out in two of his three at-bats entering the 9th inning on Wednesday night, but after Gio Gonzalez threw him three balls to start the at-bat, Luplow went for it, and took a fastball to the home run porch in left for the game winner as the Indians for the second straight night walked off against the White Sox, beating Chicago 3-2 for their 6th win in seven games.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Clevinger Pulled After One Inning with Padres with Bicep Tightness

It's been a tough week for former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger, as he was scratched from his start on Saturday and left Wednesday's game against the Angels after just one inning due to tightness in his right bicep. The Padres are going to send him for an MRI with the hopes that it's not something more severe that will force him to miss the playoffs.

Matt Loede

Tribe Thoughts: JRam's Bomb, Setting the Playoff Rotation, Who Do You Trust in the Pen?

The Indians have clinched a spot in the postseason, and Jose Ramirez's 10th inning bomb to get them there was similar to one that was one of the most memorable in Progressive Field history hit seven years ago. The team also has their playoff rotation set now with five games left to play, and the team now can figure out their pen and what players to trust with the game on the line.

Matt Loede

Richard77

Despite Being Underrated Nationally, Indians' Jose Ramirez May Still Win the 2020 AL MVP Award

Jose Ramirez is on a tear that has Indians fans pumped up as for playoff baseball as the team clinched a wild card spot on Tuesday with a win over the White Sox at Progressive FIeld. With his 10th inning three-run homer, Ramirez has now homered in four straight games, and he's hitting .289 to start Wednesday's affair. Yet nationally you still don't hear his name much, and that's just the way the underrated underdog Ramirez wants it.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Wants Fans to Be Allowed in Stands for the NLCS and World Series in Texas

Major League Baseball has had zero attendance for the 2020 regular season, which was the plan all along. Now though commissioner Rob Manfred has come out and stated that he would like there to be fans in the stands for the portion of the postseason, which is slated to be played at the new ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Manfred said he'd like there to be fans for the NLCS and World Series, and is waiting on approval from the state's government to put the wheels in motion to make it happen.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

Richard77

Indians Clinch Playoff Birth as Ramirez's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Tribe to 5-3 Win Over White Sox

Jose Ramirez's 10th inning three-run blast lifted the Indians to a 5-3 win over the White Sox Tuesday night at Progressive Field, lifting the Tribe to a playoff birth in the American League. The Indians trailed 3-1 after the Sox batted in the 10th, but the Tribe rallied with two outs to score a run and put two runners on for Ramirez to come up and win the game.

Matt Loede