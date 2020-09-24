Padres and Ex-Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Has Elbow Sprain, May Still Pitch in Playoffs

There was a lot of concern in San Diego on Wednesday when former Indian now Padres hurler Mike Clevinger left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after pitching just one inning.

Pulling Clevinger came after he was scratched from his start over the weekend, but the team was confident he was okay.

That's not the case.

Clevinger had an MRI on his throwing arm late Wednesday, and today it was announced he is dealing with an elbow sprain.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are still hopeful that with some rest the ex-Indian may be able to pitch in the playoffs for San Diego.

The Padres are holding out hope right-hander Mike Clevinger will pitch for them in the postseason, even as they privately acknowledge the odds are against it happening.

The initial diagnosis after an MRI and X-rays is a sprained right elbow. The team has received some feedback after consulting additional experts that Clevinger could pitch for them in October, although at what point is unknown. Two sources said the team won’t know until Sunday or even early next week whether Clevinger will be able to resume throwing this season.

Clevinger when healthy is one of the top pitchers in the game, but his long term health history is not good.

Last season he suffered a lat strain early in the season, and missed time from early April until mid-June.

He also had Tommy John surgery back in 2012, two seasons before he was traded to Cleveland from the Los Angeles Angels for pitcher Vinnie Pestano.

In four starts since the trade from Cleveland to the Padres, Clevinger is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA.

The Padres are slated to play their first playoff game in 14 years on Wednesday, September 30th.

Entering action on Thursday the Padres are the fourth-seed in the National League, and would open up the Wild Card series at home against the fifth-seed St.Louis Cardinals.