PETA Starts a Petition For the Indians to Include  a veggie dog mascot in Hot Dog Derby

Hot dog derby could have a whole new look for the final month and a half at Progressive Field before the "Indians" restart in 2022 as the "Guardians."

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has reached out to Indians GM Mike Chernoff, requesting that the team adds a vegan hot dog to the race.

The Cleveland Guardians will start in March of the 2022 MLB season, and right now various groups are looking for even more changes away from 'Indians.'

"Now that you’ve scored a home run by switching your team’s name to the Cleveland Guardians, we have a pitch that we hope you’ll embrace as a way to continue that spirit of inclusivity:

"Will you please add a vegan hot dog mascot to your Hot Dog Derby? If you agree, we’ll gladly buy the Veggie Dog’s costume and veggie dogs (sold in your stadium) for all the players."

PETA back in 2019 made Progressive Field one of the top 10 vegan-friendly ballparks across America.

“Pigs, cows, and turkeys used for hot dogs value their lives and don’t deserve to become a stadium snack, so let’s go to bat for them,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

“PETA hopes the team will introduce a delightful vegan wiener in a win for animals, the environment, and the health of its fans.”

We shall see if PETA gets their wish and we have a veggie mascot in the upcoming derby.