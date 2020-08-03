Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Series Between the Indians and Reds

The Indians will be in Cincinnati tonight for the first of four straight against the Reds, a team that has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2020 with a mark of 4-5.

The first two games between the two teams will be at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, then the two teams will head north with the Indians and Reds playing on Wednesday and Thursday at Progressive Field.

Here are the pitching matchups for the four-game set

August 3rd RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.71) 6:40PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 4th RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (0-0, 4.50) 6:10PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 5th RHP Mike Clevinger vs. RHP Luis Castillo 7:10PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 6th RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. TBD 6:10PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Originally it appeared that former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was going to be on the docket to pitch on Wednesday not only at Progressive Field against his former team but also against his best friend Mike Clevinger.

Bauer though pitched on Sunday in game two of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, pitching a "complete game" seven innings under the new doubleheader rules for this year that games of doubleheaders are seven innings and not nine.

With that Bauer isn't slated to pitch likely till Friday, meaning he will miss the entire series against his old mates.