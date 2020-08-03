Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Series Between the Indians and Reds

Matt Loede

The Indians will be in Cincinnati tonight for the first of four straight against the Reds, a team that has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2020 with a mark of 4-5.

The first two games between the two teams will be at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, then the two teams will head north with the Indians and Reds playing on Wednesday and Thursday at Progressive Field.

Here are the pitching matchups for the four-game set

August 3rd RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.71) 6:40PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 4th RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (0-0, 4.50) 6:10PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 5th RHP Mike Clevinger vs. RHP Luis Castillo 7:10PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 6th RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. TBD 6:10PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Originally it appeared that former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was going to be on the docket to pitch on Wednesday not only at Progressive Field against his former team but also against his best friend Mike Clevinger.

Bauer though pitched on Sunday in game two of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, pitching a "complete game" seven innings under the new doubleheader rules for this year that games of doubleheaders are seven innings and not nine.

With that Bauer isn't slated to pitch likely till Friday, meaning he will miss the entire series against his old mates.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Examining the Plight of the Cleveland Indians' Struggling Santanas

The Cleveland Indians offense is off to a putrid start 10 games into the 2020 season, as the team is averaging less than three runs a game. They have gotten outstanding starting pitching, and the relief corps has been solid, but the hitting has been downright awful. Two players that could really give the team a shot in the arm by hitting more are the two Santana's on the club - Carlos and Domingo. So far both have underwhelmed the Indians but there's time to still turn things around.

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #8, Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action in game two of their four-game set at Target Field, this after the Tribe topped Minnesota 2-0 on Friday night. Join us all evening long in our third 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #9 Observations: Indians Offense Remains Dormant in 3-0 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians offense continues to be missing in action, as after scoring two runs Thursday, the scored one run Friday and were shutout Saturday by their rivals the Twins in a 3-0 setback at Target Field in Minnesota. Carlos Carrasco threw well, but with no offense had no shot at a win.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Game #10 Observations: Offense Still Searching, Civale's Outing Means Little as Indians Fall to 5-5 After 3-1 Loss to Twins

The Indians offense still may as well be on the side of a milk carton labeled "missing" as the club is averaging less than three runs a game in their first 10 games, again Sunday struggling at the plate scoring one run on two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Twins. The Tribe falls to 5-5 on the young season as they turn the page to head to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona Out For Sunday's Game with "Minor Gastrointestinal Condition"

Indians manager Terry Francona is absent from the team for Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Francona showed up at Target Field on Sunday morning per usual, but left after meeting with the media due to what the team is calling a "minor gastrointestinal condition." Sandy Alomar Jr. is managing the team in the finale of the four-game set.

Matt Loede

MLB Now at 33 Postponed Games After a Week of Chaos and Positive Covid-19 Tests

Major League Baseball is now at 33 postponed games after Sunday's decision to postpone the Cardinals and Brewers doubleheader in Milwaukee.

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians Nine Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians have played nine games of their 60-game slate of the 2020 season thus far, and already there are plenty of questions about the team on and off the field with a tough week around Major League Baseball. Today we play a little "Fact or Fiction" about the direction the team is going, and what to expect from the club moving forward.

Matt Loede

Indians Look to Rebound in Minnesota; Lineups for Game #9 Vs the Twins

The Indians were beaten easily by the Twins 4-1 in Target Field on Friday night, dropping their 2020 mark to 5-3 on the season. The two teams will take the field again on Saturday, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Tribe. Here's the lineups for the two teams as they get set for game three of the four-game set.

Matt Loede