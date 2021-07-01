Pitching Matchups For the Indians-Astros Four-Game Set

The Indians homestand continues with four games this weekend against the AL West's Houston Astros.

The Indians are coming off losing two of three to the Detroit Tigers, who swept the Tribe in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

With the pitching staff on life support, it remains to be seen if the team is going to be able to do something to acquire a pitcher.

Here is the pitching matchups for the four games between the Indians and Astros.

7/1 vHOU 7:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

RHP J.C. Mejia vs. LHP Framber Valdez (4-1, 2.11)

7/2 vHOU 7:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

LHP Sam Hentges vs. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1, 2.94)

7/3 vHOU 7:15PM (FOX/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

RHP Eli Morgan vs. RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.08)

7/4 vHOU 1:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

TBD vs. RHP Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.65)