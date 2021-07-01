Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Pitching Matchups For the Indians-Astros Four-Game Set

Pitching Matchups For the Indians-Astros Four-Game Set

Author:
Publish date:

The Indians homestand continues with four games this weekend against the AL West's Houston Astros.

The Indians are coming off losing two of three to the Detroit Tigers, who swept the Tribe in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

With the pitching staff on life support, it remains to be seen if the team is going to be able to do something to acquire a pitcher. 

Here is the pitching matchups for the four games between the Indians and Astros. 

7/1 vHOU 7:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

RHP J.C. Mejia vs. LHP Framber Valdez (4-1, 2.11)

7/2 vHOU 7:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

LHP Sam Hentges vs. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1, 2.94)

7/3 vHOU 7:15PM (FOX/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

RHP Eli Morgan vs. RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.08)

7/4 vHOU 1:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

TBD vs. RHP Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.65)

GettyImages-1233192745
News

Pitching Matchups For the Indians-Astros Four-Game Set

GettyImages-1233726153
Opinion

Ditch the 7-Inning Experiment; Baseball Was Meant to be 9!

GettyImages-1233346153
Opinion

The One Trade the Cleveland Indians Need to Make Right Now

GettyImages-1318252775
Opinion

A Gruesome Injury - What's Next Following the Injury to Indians OF Josh Naylor?

GettyImages-1233532681
News

Naylor Suffers Fracture and Dislocation of His Right Ankle in Sunday's Loss to Twins

GettyImages-1325459421
Opinion

What Is the Best Role for Bradley Zimmer to Have For the 2021 Indians?

GettyImages-1324963853
Prospects

Behind the Dream – Eli Morgan

Josh Naylor
Opinion

Outfielder Josh Naylor a Surprising Bright Spot Thus Far for the 2021 Indians