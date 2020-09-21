Cleveland Baseball Insider
Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series Against the White Sox at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

As hard as it is to believe the final homestand of 2020 begins Monday night for the Indians at Progressive Field, a seven-game set against the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The White Sox lead the Indians by four games in the AL Central as the look to steal the division away from both the Indians and Minnesota Twins. 

The Tribe right now is the 7th seed in the American League, which would earn them a first-round playoff showdown in Chicago against the White Sox.

Here's the current pitching matchups for the four-game set:

Monday, September 21st 6:10pm ET

Chicago White Sox - Dane Dunning (2-0, 2.33 ERA)

Cleveland Indians - Aaron Civale (3-5, 3.80 ERA)

Tuesday, September 22nd 6:10pm ET

Chicago White Sox - Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Cleveland Indians - Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.74 ERA)

Wednesday, September 23rd 6:10pm ET

Chicago White Sox - Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.53 ERA)

Cleveland Indians - TBD

Thursday, September 24th 6:10pm ET

Chicago White Sox - Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 2.04 ERA)

Cleveland Indians - TBD 

