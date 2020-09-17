Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series in Detroit With the Tigers

The Indians grip on a playoff spot has suddenly turned into trying to catch a greased pig after the team's eight-game losing streak.

Their losing streak reached eight on Wednesday with a 10-inning 3-2 loss to the Cubs in yet another game they could have won.

Now the team moves on to Detroit, taking on a team they have beat up the last two seasons, but actually dropped two of three against in the last meeting at Progressive Field.

Here are the pitching matchups for the very important four games between the two teams beginning at 7:10pm Thursday.

Thursday, September 18th 6:10pm

Indians - Shane Bieber vs Tigers - Casey Mize

Friday, September 19th 7:10pm

Indians - Zach Plesac vs Tigers - Michael Fullmer

Saturday, September 20th 6:10pm

Indians - Triston McKenzie vs Tigers - Spencer Turnbull

Sunday, September 21st 1:10pm

Indians - Carlos Carrasco vs Tigers - Matthew Boyd