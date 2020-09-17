Cleveland Baseball Insider
Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series in Detroit With the Tigers

Matt Loede

The Indians grip on a playoff spot has suddenly turned into trying to catch a greased pig after the team's eight-game losing streak.

Their losing streak reached eight on Wednesday with a 10-inning 3-2 loss to the Cubs in yet another game they could have won. 

Now the team moves on to Detroit, taking on a team they have beat up the last two seasons, but actually dropped two of three against in the last meeting at Progressive Field. 

Here are the pitching matchups for the very important four games between the two teams beginning at 7:10pm Thursday. 

Thursday, September 18th 6:10pm

Indians - Shane Bieber vs Tigers - Casey Mize 

Friday, September 19th 7:10pm 

Indians - Zach Plesac vs Tigers - Michael Fullmer 

Saturday, September 20th 6:10pm 

Indians - Triston McKenzie vs Tigers - Spencer Turnbull

Sunday, September 21st 1:10pm 

Indians - Carlos Carrasco vs Tigers - Matthew Boyd 

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians’ Offensive Woes

A lot of Indians fans didn't know much about outfielder Josh Naylor when the team acquired him as part of the Mike Clevinger deal, but now that he's on the roster and getting chances, fans have to scale back their ideas that he's going to be the player to change the team's offensive woes.

Casey Drottar

Game #48 Observations: More Head Scratching Decisions as Indians Losing Streak at Eight After 3-2 Loss to Cubs

The Indians once again had their shots to break their losing streak Wednesday night, but just like the last seven games, the team didn't take advantage of their chances, and worse off they made some rather head scratching decisions in extra innings as they fell to the Cubs for loss number eight in a row after a 3-2 loss at Wrigley Field.

Matt Loede

Drone Flying Over Wrigley Field Delays Indians and Cubs Game

Wednesday night in Chicago the Indians and Cubs did battle, but it was a small drone that took center stage between the former World Series foes. A drone flew into the ballpark, delaying the game between the Tribe and Cubs in the 5th inning. The drone landed but no player or official went near it. It then took off again and left the ballpark, delaying the affair for about 10 minutes total.

Matt Loede

MLB Finalizes Playoff Sites for Both the American and National League

The Indians are still hanging on to the 8th seed in the American League when it comes to making the postseason, and finally Wednesday Major League Baseball announced where the playoffs would take place starting with the AL and NL Divisional Series. The Wild Card round will be played at the higher seed ballpark, meaning that the Indians as of today would start the playoffs in Chicago against the White Sox.

Matt Loede

Indians Can No Longer Count on Just the Starting Pitching

The Indians starting pitching has been as good as any in baseball during the shortened 2020 season, but lately the team has struggled in even that area. With Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie all suffering losses over the weekend, it's becoming apparent that the club's starting pitching has become at times as much of a problem as the Tribe's offense.

Zach Shafron

Game #47 Observations: Indians Rally in the 9th But Can't Finish in Brutal 6-5 Loss to the Cubs

The Indians had an early 3-0 lead, and then rallied on a two-run homer for Francisco Lindor in the 9th to tie the game at five, but in the end relief pitcher Nick Wittgren hit not one, but two batters, the second with the bases loaded as the Cubs beat the Indians 6-5 in Wrigley Field Tuesday night to extend the Indians losing streak to seven games.

Matt Loede

Chicago Radio Talker Fired After ‘Degrading and Humiliating’ Tweet About ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Monday night during the opening game for the NFL's "Monday Night Football," Chicago sports talker Dan McNeil tweeted out a disparaging comment aimed at ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor. The tweet questioned if Taylor was an NFL sideline reporter, or a future host of the "Adult video news" awards. McNeil was fired by radio company Entercom Tuesday for the tweet.

Matt Loede

Indians Starting Nine in Chicago Against the Cubs, Hernandez Placed on Paternity List

The Indians got a day off Monday to hopefully clear their minds and get ready for the final three weeks of the season as they look towards the playoffs. Tuesday night they start a short two-game set in Wrigley Field, the site of their epic 2016 World Series showdown with the Cubs as they look to break their six-game losing streak.

Matt Loede

The Indians 2021 Roster Could May Look Nothing Like it Does Now; Could That Be a Good Thing?

While the Indians are still in the midst of a 2020 season that appears to be falling apart, a lot of fans are already looking ahead to the 2021 season, wondering what exactly this team is going to look like. With a roster full of players making more money than the team can afford, the Indians are going to have a very busy offseason and are going to have a number of tough decisions to make about what players stay and go.

Matt Loede

