Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Upcoming Series in Chicago Against the White Sox

Matt Loede

The Indians short two-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds concludes tonight at Progressive Field, and then the team will hop a short flight to Chicago to take on the White Sox over the weekend.

The Tribe topped the Sox two out of three games last week at Progressive Field, with the Indians winning both games of a doubleheader, and the Sox winning the finale of the set last Wednesday 4-0.

Here are the pitching matchups for the three-game set between the two AL Central clubs.

August 7 RHP Aaron Civale v RHP Dylan Cease 8:10pm ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 8 RHP Zach Plesac v TBA 2:10pm ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 9 RHP Shane Bieber v RHP Lucas Giolito 2:10pm ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Sunday's game between the two teams should be a fun one with two aces on the mound in Bieber and Giolito. Both pitchers were American League All-Stars last season.

After the Indians matchup with the Sox they will have their first official off day of the 2020 season on Monday, then will come home for another short two-game set as they take on the NL Central first-place Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Opponents are Using a New Attack with the Cleveland Indians’ Best Hitters

So far the Cleveland Indians offense has been totally underwhelming in the 2020 season. The team has the looks of a solid top of the order lineup with the likes of Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana. Teams though seem to be pitching these three players differently, and if you don't believe us look at the stats provided as to how these three are just not coming through.

Casey Drottar

Clevinger Shuts Down Cincinnati, Indians Get Just Enough Offense to Top Reds 2-0

Led by the pitching of Mike Clevinger and an offense that did just enough, the Indians move to 7-6 on the season after 13 games as they topped the Reds 2-0 at Progressive Field. Clevinger moved to 1-1 with the win, going 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits with no runs in the win with five walks and four K's.

Matt Loede

MLB Laying Down the Law; Hiring Officials to Watch Players in Team Hotels, Clubhouses

Major League Baseball has had enough of players not listening to guidelines they have set in place to try and keep teams safe. After the Miami Marlins and St.Louis Cardinals both had covid-19 outbreaks on their team that sent the league into chaos, the league will now threaten suspensions if players don't follow safety rules in place to keep the players on the field.

Matt Loede

Give Brad a Hand; Indians Closer Looking Back to Form After Early Season Issues

Matt Loede

Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

The Indians bats continued to be silent for most of the night on Tuesday in Cincinnati against the Reds, but finally with a little help the team scored a pair of runs in the 7th and thanks to a homer by Franmil Reyes scored two in the 8th in a 4-2 win in Cincy. The offense still has a long way to go, but the team at least knows that they can hit when needed, which they did Tuesday night.

Zach Shafron

Game #12 Observations: Reyes' 8th Inning HR Breaks Losing Streak, Indians Top Reds 4-2 to Move to 6-6

The Indians had scored just six runs over the last six games, but Tuesday in Cincinnati they finally got on track, scoring four runs to top the Reds 4-2 to move to 6-6. Franmil Reyes' two-run homer gave the offense a spark in the 8th after the Tribe was losing 2-0 entering the 7th inning. Shane Bieber moved to 3-0 with the win, and Brad Hand earned his 3rd save on the year.

Matt Loede

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar