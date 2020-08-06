Pitching Matchups for the Indians Upcoming Series in Chicago Against the White Sox

The Indians short two-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds concludes tonight at Progressive Field, and then the team will hop a short flight to Chicago to take on the White Sox over the weekend.

The Tribe topped the Sox two out of three games last week at Progressive Field, with the Indians winning both games of a doubleheader, and the Sox winning the finale of the set last Wednesday 4-0.

Here are the pitching matchups for the three-game set between the two AL Central clubs.

August 7 RHP Aaron Civale v RHP Dylan Cease 8:10pm ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 8 RHP Zach Plesac v TBA 2:10pm ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

August 9 RHP Shane Bieber v RHP Lucas Giolito 2:10pm ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Sunday's game between the two teams should be a fun one with two aces on the mound in Bieber and Giolito. Both pitchers were American League All-Stars last season.

After the Indians matchup with the Sox they will have their first official off day of the 2020 season on Monday, then will come home for another short two-game set as they take on the NL Central first-place Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday.