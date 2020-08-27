Pitching Matchups for the Indians Weekend Series in St.Louis

The Indians will travel to Missouri this weekend for a matchup with the National League Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

To put in perspective how many games the Cardinals have missed due to the outbreak on their team of the covid-19 virus, the Indians Wednesday played their 31st game, the Cards to this point have played a total of 20 games.

St.Louis thinks they can still get most of their games played this season, but that remains to be seen at this point.

For now here's the pitching matchups for the three games between the Tribe and Cards this weekend.

August 28 @ St. Louis 8:15PM FS1/STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

RHP Triston McKenzie (1-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 5.25)

August 29 @ St. Louis 1:15PM FOX/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 4.50) vs. RHP Jack Flaherty (2-0, 1.98)

August 30 @ St. Louis 2:15PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

RHP Aaron Civale (3-3, 3.15) vs. RHP Adam Wainwright (2-0, 2.00)