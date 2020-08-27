Cleveland Baseball Insider
Pitching Matchups for the Indians Weekend Series in St.Louis

Matt Loede

The Indians will travel to Missouri this weekend for a matchup with the National League Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

To put in perspective how many games the Cardinals have missed due to the outbreak on their team of the covid-19 virus, the Indians Wednesday played their 31st game, the Cards to this point have played a total of 20 games.

St.Louis thinks they can still get most of their games played this season, but that remains to be seen at this point.

For now here's the pitching matchups for the three games between the Tribe and Cards this weekend.

August 28 @ St. Louis 8:15PM FS1/STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

RHP Triston McKenzie (1-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 5.25)

August 29 @ St. Louis 1:15PM FOX/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 4.50) vs. RHP Jack Flaherty (2-0, 1.98)

August 30 @ St. Louis 2:15PM STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

RHP Aaron Civale (3-3, 3.15) vs. RHP Adam Wainwright (2-0, 2.00)

Indians OF Greg Allen Speaks Out on the Social Issues Dividing the United States

Indians outfielder Greg Allen normally doesn't get much air time with the local media, but Wednesday night after the team's 6-3 win he spoke out about the ongoing social issues in the United States that seem to be dividing the nation, as well as the situation with the Indians and how they will treat the return of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

Game 31 Observations: A Night of Healing and Victory as Indians Take Rubber Match Against Twins in 6-3 Win

Indians starter Mike Clevinger had a tough first two innings in his return to the rotation on Wednesday night, but settled down over his last four innings as Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and the team scored three in the 8th inning against reliever Sergio Romo to top the Twins 6-3 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Mariners Won't Play Wednesday Against the Padres Following Team Vote

Following the lead of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, the Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday that they would not be playing their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres. The move comes in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Matt Loede

What Are the Indians Odds of Making the Postseason 30 Games Into the 2020 Season?

The Indians are exactly halfway through the season as they get set to play the rubber match against the Twins Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The team being six games over .500 means that they are in a favorable position to make the postseason. What exactly are the odds for the team with 30 games left in the regular season to make it to playing postseason baseball?

Matt Loede

What Kind of Options Do the Indians Have Less Than a Week Before the Trade Deadline?

The Indians still have some time before the MLB trade deadline hits, and the team has been busy looking around the league at what possibly could help them get better. Having their own players hit better would be a start, but if that doesn't happen there are a few options out there to try and make a run for a player from another squad.

Mark Warmuth

MLB DFS Roster Advice and Predictions: Wednesday Aug. 26th

Carlos Santana sticks out as a top target to roster for DFS lineups on Wednesday as the Indians play host to the Twins at Progressive Field on trying to cut the lead to 1.5 games.

Matt Loede

Indians Say They Are Ready to "Turn the Page" and Welcome Back Clevinger to the Team's Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians have had to deal with the ongoing clubhouse situation with pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac for now close to three weeks, but things are about to come to a head Wednesday when Clevinger returns to the team.

Matt Loede

Indians Rival White Sox Make History Against Pirates as Giolito Throws a No-No

2019 AL All-Star Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing a no-hitter against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates for the team's 19th no-hitter in the history of the franchise. Giolito walked one or would have had a perfect game, but still had 13 strikeouts in the 4-0 win to get Chicago to 18-12 on the season.

Matt Loede

Game #30 Observations: Bieber Stays Perfect, Lindor's HR Lifts Indians to 4-2 Win Over Twins

Led by six innings by starter Shane Bieber, the Indians are back to within 1.5 of the Twins in the AL Central as they topped Minnesota by a final of 4-2 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Bieber moves to 6-0 on the season, 2-0 against the Twins following the 10 strikeout outing.

Matt Loede

A Showcase of Mike Clevinger? Not Exactly

No one forgot that Mike Clevinger can shove. Not the Indians. Nor did any other club.

T.J. Zuppe