Pitching Probables for Indians-Tigers Set, Tribe Starting Nine for Friday Night

The Indians and Tigers are set for their second three-game series of 2021 this weekend, this time at Progressive Field following an icebox series last week in Comerica Park in Detroit.

The Tigers took two of three from the Indians, winning the first and second games of the three-game set before a couple long balls by the Tribe on Easter Sunday led the Indians to a much needed 9-3 win.

Here's the pitching matchups for the three-game series at Progressive FIeld:

Friday @ 7:10pm

RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.80)

Saturday @ 6:10pm

RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.86) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 3.38)

Sunday @ 1:10pm

LHP Logan Allen (0-1, 3.60) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-1, 15.00)

Friday's starter Plesac was part of the Tribe's 5-2 loss in game two, going six innings going two runs on six his with two walks and six K's.

He threw 94 pitches in the loss, 58 going for strikes.

The Indians starting nine looks like this for tonight via Mandy Bell of Indians.com

Indians lineup 4/9/21

Limited tickets are available for tonight's game according to the Tribe.