Plesac Suffers Fracture of His Thumb in Bizarre Accident that Lands Him on 10-Day IL

Another day, another day of testing for the young Indians.

The club on Tuesday placed young pitcher Zach Pleasc on the injured list with what the team says is a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb.

Now for the odd part.

The injury took place according to manager Tito Francona as Plesac was 'rather aggressively ripping off his shirt.'

Plesac struggled in his last start, which came on Sunday at home against the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins.

That day he lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) and striking out one in the eventual 8-5 10 inning setback.

With Plesac down, the team will likely go to a bullpen game for Wednesday. The team will need a pitcher for Wednesday, Friday and one game in Monday's doubleheader which is a Memorial Day holiday double dip against the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old pitcher from Indiana has had a solid 2021 to date.

Last season in a shortened season Plesac went 4-3 with a 4.41 ERA, this after a 2019 season where he won 4 games against two losses in his first season in the Majors with an impressive 2.28 ERA.