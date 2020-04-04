President Trump Gives Kudos to Commissioners of Major Sports Leagues

While the country waits for Major League Baseball as well as the hopeful return of other major league sports, today President Donald Trump reached out for a chat with the league’s commissioners.

Trump expressed his appreciation to the commissioners of the leagues for their ongoing efforts and concern over the covid-19 pandemic sweeping across America.

One of the commissioners on the call was MLB commish Rob Manfred, who has had to sit by and watch as baseball has been on hold for now 10 days since the season should have kicked off.

The regular season was scheduled to begin on March 26, and one of the opening games was the Indians home and season opener against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

White House Press Secretary Judd Deere put out a release stating that the call included the commissioners thanking the president for his interest in trying to get sports across the country up and running again.

At this point there has been no official word on when games for any of the leagues may commence.

There was a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Friday stating the remainder of the NBA 2019-2020 season is in doubt.

"It's been a bad week," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "I think there was optimism about progress a week ago. Some things that have happened this week have turned it south.

"I've talked to both sides of this issue, and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

There has been no such talk about Major League Baseball not moving ahead with the 2020 season.

On March 26 Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that MLB players and the union had reached a deal to try and play as much of the season as possible as soon as they get the go-ahead to start playing.

It seems that both sides are so anxious to play as much of the season as they can that they are willing to push play all the way into the month of November.