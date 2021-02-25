Q & A with "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Indians/SI Writer Zach Shafron

Greetings! My name is Zach Shafron once again writing for "Cleveland Baseball Insider," the official fan site of Sports Illustrated for the Cleveland Indians.

Question: What is your favorite Cleveland Indians memory?



Answer: When Bill Selby hit a walk-off grand-slam against legendary closer Mariano Rivera to win the game over the New York Yankees. I was so excited that I went running around my bubbe's house, slipped, fell and banged my chin on the floor. I started crying, but it was certainly worth it. This occurred on July 14, 2002.



Question: Who is your all-time favorite Cleveland Indians player and why?



Answer: Jim Thome. Every time he stepped up to the plate I expected a home run. A lot of the time my expectations were met.



Question: What is your opinion on the upcoming name change?



Answer: I wish the team name could stay “Indians.” However, if it offends people it’s not worth keeping it. Regardless, the memories will remain for an eternity.



Question: What would you like the team name to change to?



Answer: The Cleveland Buckeyes. It fits this state beautifully with Ohio State.



Question: Favorite Cleveland sports memory sans Indians?



Answer: Saying the 2016 Cavs Championship would be cliche. The Browns beating the Steelers in the playoffs this past season was amazing. Sticking it to Big Ben on the biggest stage.



Question: What is it you cherish most?



Answer: My grandma and bubbe, family, friends, dogs, writing and, of course, the Cleveland teams.



Question: What do you hope to achieve here with Sports Illustrated



Answer: I would like to provide fans with a sound and intuitive perspective on the team that we all love and cherish.



Thank you and I look forward to this opportunity!