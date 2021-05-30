Rainout Halts Indians-Jays at Progressive Field; What's the Rotation Look Like for the Next Four Days?

Saturday the Indians and Toronto Blue Jays for the second straight game had the game either nixed or shortened by Mother Nature.

The scheduled 4:10pm first pitch Saturday never got underway, which perplexed fans who sat down at a rather dry Progressive Field despite the game being called by impending "rain."

5/30 vTOR 1:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

G1 (7.0IP) RHP Aaron Civale (7-1, 3.04) vs. RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63)

G2 (7.0IP)LHP Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20) vs. LHP Steven Matz (6-2, 4.28)

5/31 vCWS(1) 3:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

G1 (7.0IP) TBD vs. TBD

G2 (7.0IP) TBD vs. TBD

6/1 vCWS 6:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/WMMS/IRN)

RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Dylan Cease

6/2 vCWS 1:10PM (Bally Sports GL/WTAM/IRN)

RHP Eli Morgan vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel

The six games over the next four days will be critical for the Indians, as the Jays enter action with the Tribe Sunday sitting at 26-24, two games over .500 but still 5.5 back of th Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

After the Jays packup after their two games with the Tribe Sunday, the Indians will welcome the Chicago White Sox, the current AL Central leaders at 31-20.

The Indians currently are three back of the White Sox as after Friday's 11-2 loss to the Jays sits at 27-22.

Above are the current known pitching matchups for the games Sunday through Wednesday.