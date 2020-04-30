Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Reaction to Indians 2020 Ticket Refund Policy Gets Mostly Positive Feedback

Matt Loede

Wednesday the Cleveland Indians released information to fans who have purchased tickets or are season ticket holders about getting refunds for games that have passed and won't be made up on the 2020 schedule.

Fans had been getting antsy about when and how they would be getting money back or how it would be handled if they had tickets to the home games that would have already taken place.

There are two methods of in place for those that purchased tickets. Ticket holders can take either a credit plus 10% for use in either 2020 or 2021, or simply request a refund.

Many times in the past the Indians have taken a beating on twitter for the way they have handled things regarding tickets or season ticket holder events, but for this latest situation many on social media feel the Indians are being very fair the way they are handling the situation.

The 10 percent credit for tickets done by the team is in line with what a few other teams in the league are doing. The Minnesota Twins are offering a 15 percent credit, and the Tribe and Red Sox are each offering 10 percent.

The Tribe's Ohio neighbor the Reds are offering 10 percent credit for food or drink. The San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox are each offering a 5 percent credit.

Two teams that announced their refund policy on Wednesday that are offering no credit on tickets are the Houston Astros and St.Louis Cardinals.

For those that think jumping on the phone and it being tough to get through like a number of other businesses during the covid-19 pandemic, fan response seems to be good in terms of the wait times to talk to a live human being with the Indians.

It remains to be seen if today is much busier and fans won't have the success getting through on the phone lines, but from Wednesday's feedback it sounds like it was smooth sailing and customers did not have to wait all that long for answers.

Of course everyone wants the games to be played and for life to get back to normal, but it's good to see the Tribe making the best of a tough situation for everyone involved.

Some fans have even gone out of their way to admit they have been harsh on the team's customer service in the past, but the experience in getting a refund or rolling tickets into 2021 has been nothing but positive thus far.

While many were applauding the Indians for their efforts and lack of drama over the refund/ticket situation on Wednesday, it didn't mean that everyone was completely happy dealing with the ticketing situation.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Cleveland Indians All-Time Perfect Starting Rotation

The Cleveland Indians have had their share of great pitchers over the years, from the likes of Bob Feller to Corey Kluber, the franchise has boasted some of the best throwers on the mound. Today we look at what we think would be the best all-time starting five for the Tribe in a "perfect starting rotation"

Matt Loede

The Point After: The Lasting Legend of Steve Dalkowski

Steve Dalkowski's legacy is not only cemented in Hollywood, but as one of the most unique figures of baseball folklore. SI senior writer Tom Verducci shares Dalkowski's story.

Matt Loede

Former Indians OF Manny Ramirez Wants to Play in Taiwan in 2020 - at Age 48

Former Indians slugger Manny Ramirez still has the itch to play baseball at age 48, and says now that he's no longer "ESPN material" he would like to continue his baseball career in Taiwan in the CPBL.

Matt Loede

Indians Receive Permission to Begin to Refund 2020 Ticket Buying Fans

The Indians have gotten permission from Major League Baseball to start refunding their fans who have purchased tickets to games set to be played at Progressive Field. Until Tuesday fans were told that games were "postponed" and could still be made up.

Matt Loede

How Will a Shortened Season Impact the Indians' Attempt to Get Jordan Luplow Off the Platoon?

Last season Jordan Luplow hit .276 with 15 homers in his first season with the Indians after a deal from Pittsburgh. While he's still stuck in the Indians outfield platoon, it will be interesting to see if a short season will help get Luplow off the bench and on the field more in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Did Yasiel Puig Just Clue Us In That Baseball is Getting Close to Returning?

Former Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig stated recently he didn't think a 2020 season would happen in Major League Baseball. Now there's word he's close to signing a deal with the San Francisco Giants, which could mean that baseball is indeed getting closer to coming back for a 2020 season than before

Matt Loede

by

senoir calderone

Cleveland Indians Connections: The Kennedy's Father-Son Legacy That Started in Euclid

Bob Kennedy spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians in the late 1940's early 1950's, and his son Terry Kennedy, best known for his time with the San Diego Padres, was born in Euclid, Ohio. Take a look at this father-son Cleveland connection of two Major League players who had long and successful careers in the Majors.

Dave Alligood

Tribe Blows Golden Opportunity for a Trip to the World Series in 2007 ALCS Meltdown

The year was 2007, and the Indians and Red Sox played a classic seven-game set in the American League Championship Series. The Indians outplayed Boston in the first four games to take a 3-1 series lead, but Boston had a lot left, and they rallied for three straight wins to take home the series and advance to the World Series.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Lookback: Brian Giles, Ricardo Rincon and When Dealing From Depth Goes Wrong

The Indians were looking for a shutdown relief pitcher in 1998, and felt they had something very good to offer in up and coming outfielder Brian Giles. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tribe struck for a deal to bring reliever Ricardo Rincon to Cleveland, but little did they know it would be a deal that the team would very much regret.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Francona Sends Message to Indians Fans, "We All Want to Get Back to Playing Baseball"

Indians manager Terry Francona is sitting back and waiting to see if there will be a 2020 baseball season just like everyone else, but he is looking to keep a positive attitude and today spoke to fans via twitter and says that once baseball returns, it means that the country will return to a sense of normalcy.

Matt Loede