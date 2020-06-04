Report: 2020 MLB Season to Include Announcers Broadcasting Road Games Remotely

If a 2020 season is to take place, a report Thursday morning stated that announcers will be doing road games from a studio, and won’t be on the road with their respective clubs.

Chicago WSCR radio station reporter Bruce Levine tweeted out that announcers will be in studios for road games and using monitors as their guide to call the action.

It did not state if it would be both radio and television announcers will be doing road games from studios or just one or the other.

One reason it makes sense for announcers to be in studio as compared to on the road with teams means less people traveling with the team, which means less of a chance of people getting sick with the covid-19 virus.

For Indians fans, that would mean on the radio side Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus would be at Progressive Field for games, as well as television broadcasters Matt Underwood and Rick Manning, but would be in studios for road affairs.

NJ.com reports that “remote broadcasting is just one of several scenarios being discussed with the Commissioner’s office.”

One example of announcers being remote is that of the The Korean Baseball Organization, and it’s been met with mixed results according to the article in NJ.com