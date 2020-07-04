Cleveland Baseball Insider
Report: Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule to Be Released Monday

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians schedule for the upcoming 2020 season will be released on Monday according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale tweeted out Saturday afternoon that the league will release the complete slate Monday, with the opening games being on July 23rd between the New York Yankees at Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both of those opening day games will be televised nationally. 

The tweet stated that all other teams including the Indians will open on July the 24th. 

The Tribe will play their four division opponents 10 times each, and the teams in the National League Central four times each, equaling out to 60 games. 

The Indians began workouts at Progressive Field as part of “spring training 2.0” on Friday, with a second group of players working out at Classic Park in Eastlake. 

There’s Nothing Surprising About the Indians Considering a Name Change

The Indians sent shock waves throughout their fan base on Friday night when they announced that they were exploring looking into possibly no longer being known as the "Indians" and instead changing their name. While there was plenty of debate on both sides if this was/is the right move or not, it really should not come as much of a shock that the team is looking into a name change moving forward.

Casey Drottar

Indians Fans Speak Out Following News That Team is Considering a Name Change

Friday the Cleveland Indians announced plans to have meetings to discuss the hot button topic of the possibility of changing the name of the franchise away from "Indians." The move has drawn the ire of many fans, while others think that a move of the name is justified and should have happened sooner.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Announce Plans to Explore Potential Name Change

The baseball franchise in Cleveland has been known as the "Indians" since 1915, and while there's been some unrest about the name over the past few decades, the team has always stuck with their long term name. Now that may change as Friday the team announced they are exploring options to change the name of the franchise on the heels of the Washington Redskins of the NFL doing the same.

Matt Loede

After Leukemia Fight, Carrasco Says He's Ready for 2020 Season

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia, is back and ready to be a part again of the rotation in 2020.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

The Indians continue to tweak their roster as camp opens for the team at Progressive Field as well as in Eastlake at Classic Park. Friday the team inked three players to minor league deals, sending one player to Eastlake and two veteran players to Progressive Field to workout with the Major League Indians.

Matt Loede

Bieber (Again) Slated to Start the Opener for the Indians, Knows a Fast Start is Critical in Short Season

Shane Bieber was on top of the world after being named the Indians opening day starter back in early March, only to see that taken away from him when the pandemic forced the shutdown of Major League Baseball. Now it looks like Bieber again is going to start come opening day, and he knows that a fast start is critical for he and the Indians in a short 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The Cleveland Indians are a fairly healthy bunch as they start spring training 2.0, but one player that is not with the team is outfielder Delino DeShields, who has tested positive for the covid-19 virus and will need a pair of negative tests before he can come to join the team in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

The Indians are Still in a Pickle When it Comes to Top Prospect Nolan Jones

The Indians infield is going to be in transition, possibly as early as 2021. The team has a big time prospect right now in the minors who is going to get plenty of looks working out in Eastlake at Classic Park, that being Nolan Jones. What does the future hold for Jones and where do the Indians see him fitting eventually on their big league roster?

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

What MLB Club is Built to Last as Spring Training 2.0 Approaches?

Baseball's second spring training of 2020 is set to get underway over the weekend, and there are plenty of question marks about each and every team and how the short 60-game season will play out. Join the crew at SI as they chat on spring training 2.0 and its biggest questions.

Matt Loede

Can Indians SS Francisco Lindor Hide the Noise of the Distractions Regarding His Future and Be Successful?

So much has been said about the status of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, it's hard to think that he will be able to hide away from all the distractions of possibly being traded by the team that drafted him. If the Indians want any chance at being successful in 2020, it starts with Lindor being focused on playing and not worrying about his future outside of Cleveland.

Zach Shafron