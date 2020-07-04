Report: Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule to Be Released Monday

The Cleveland Indians schedule for the upcoming 2020 season will be released on Monday according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale tweeted out Saturday afternoon that the league will release the complete slate Monday, with the opening games being on July 23rd between the New York Yankees at Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both of those opening day games will be televised nationally.

The tweet stated that all other teams including the Indians will open on July the 24th.

The Tribe will play their four division opponents 10 times each, and the teams in the National League Central four times each, equaling out to 60 games.

The Indians began workouts at Progressive Field as part of “spring training 2.0” on Friday, with a second group of players working out at Classic Park in Eastlake.