Report: Indians and Dodgers continue talks about Lindor

Matt Loede

While the Indians have maintained that they would rather keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the roster for 2020, there's still reports that the team is shopping him as the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego continue.

The team that they have continued to reportedly talk to about Lindor is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Wednesday afternoon Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the chats between the Indians and Dodgers about Lindor were ongoing.

Nightengale points out the Indians are looking for two top Dodgers prospects in return for Lindor - Gavin Lux and Dustin May, two players that the Dodgers have been unwilling to this point to give up.

With the meetings ongoing till Thursday, it will be interesting to see if more chats happen between the Tribe and Dodgers and if any more movement on a possible mega deal to move Lindor takes place.

If the Indians Want to Trade Corey Kluber, They Need to Do it Now

Casey Drottar

If the Indians really want to move two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and get a decent amount for him, this is probably the best time to do it if you are the Indians front office.

An Important Part of Evaluating the Corey Kluber Trade Is What Comes Next

T.J. Zuppe

Trading Corey Kluber had to satisfy two conditions to ultimately make sense. Otherwise, why?

Antonetti Says (Again) He Expects Lindor to Be on the Indians Roster Opening Day

Matt Loede

With Corey Kluber officially in Texas with the Rangers, the attention of the Indians now could turn to Francisco Lindor, another player who could be moved.

Indians Acquire Outfielder and Relief Pitcher From Texas for Corey Kluber

Matt Loede

The Indians trade of two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday netted them a couple positions of need from the Texas Rangers that hopefully will pan out in the deal for the starting pitcher.

Indians and Padres Chatting About a Potential Deal for Kluber

Matt Loede

Last year the Padres and Indians spoke about a potential deal for starter Corey Kluber, and again in 2019 the same two teams are talking about a deal for the very same pitcher.

Report: Indians Sending Pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers

Matt Loede

The Indians are set to send two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texans Rangers in a move that will save them $17.5 million in 2020.

Could Aggressiveness Help Indians Catcher Roberto Perez be Even Better in 2020?

T.J. Zuppe

Roberto Perez captured his first career Gold Glove last year, slashing .239/.321/.452 with a career-high 24 homers in 2019, finishing with a 98 wRC+ (100 is a league average run-creation rate), generating offense at a clip 13 percent higher than the average catcher. But as is the case with any greedy individual, the natural reaction is to ponder if things could be even better.

The Indians Can Trade Francisco Lindor and Still Contend, Provided That’s Not Their Only Move

Casey Drottar

The Indians seem bent to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and if they can do that, they can still contend - but they have a number of moves they still have to make to take back the AL Central in 2020.

Indians Set to Exercise Patience When it Comes to Looking for Deals for Lindor and Kluber

Matt Loede

If there's one thing that the Indians have shown in the last two seasons when it comes to dealing superstars, it's that they are in no hurry. Once again in 2019 look for them to exercise the upmost patience if they wind up dealing Francisco Lindor or Corey Kluber

Non-Tender Wave Makes Tyler Naquin’s 2020 Crucial

Alex Hooper

The Indians have been very careful about giving out tenders to players that might not be able to contribute to the team for one reason or another, and when it comes to outfielder Tyler Naquin, again the team is going to have a tough decision to make.