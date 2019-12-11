While the Indians have maintained that they would rather keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the roster for 2020, there's still reports that the team is shopping him as the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego continue.

The team that they have continued to reportedly talk to about Lindor is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Wednesday afternoon Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the chats between the Indians and Dodgers about Lindor were ongoing.

Nightengale points out the Indians are looking for two top Dodgers prospects in return for Lindor - Gavin Lux and Dustin May, two players that the Dodgers have been unwilling to this point to give up.

With the meetings ongoing till Thursday, it will be interesting to see if more chats happen between the Tribe and Dodgers and if any more movement on a possible mega deal to move Lindor takes place.