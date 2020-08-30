Report: Indians Asking Price for Mike Clevinger “Absurdly High” as Trade Deadline Nears

Indians number two pitcher Mike Clevinger has been the talk of being on the trade market dating way back to the MLB Winter Meetings.

While the idea of moving Clevinger in some cases has angered Indians fans, the team is looking at all their options to get their roster better as they make a run at a division and American League championship in 2020.

Clevinger did himself no favors with breaking the team rules during the early August series in Chicago with the White Sox.

He and fellow starter Zach Plesac left the team hotel without permission, and both broke curfew which angered teammates as well as the coaching staff and front office.

The pair were eventually sent to the team's alternate training site, and it wasn't until this last week that Clevinger made his return and pitched in the Indians 6-3 Wednesday night.

A number of teams around baseball are in the market for good starting pitching, and Clevinger might be the best option if team's are willing to part with talent from their own organization.

A lot of talent.

Robert Murray, MLB Insider who has been with such publications as The Athletic, tweeted out that the Indians will listen to offers for Clevinger, but in return want a king's ransom.

The news of what the Indians want back for Clevinger doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the team is in no hurry to deal the starter, and also the club has already dealt two starters since last July, so to deal another starter is going to weaken that position.

The price tag on Clevinger for 2020 is $4.1 million, and it will only go up in arbitration in 2021.

Rumors are the Indians offered Clevinger a multi-year deal prior to the 2019 season, but talks stalled and it appears Clevinger is going the same route as Trevor Bauer, who determined it was better to ink one-year deals instead of inking a long term deal.

If the Indians do determine it's best to deal Clevinger, then they are going to make sure to "win" the trade and get back players that are ready to be placed in the starting nine right away like they did last season when they acquired Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes.

Otherwise, expect to see a lot more "Sunshine" with Clevinger being on the roster for the rest of 2020.