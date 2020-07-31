Report: Indians Discussing Postponing Friday's Game in Minnesota

The Indians may not be taking the field Friday night in Minnesota at Target Field, as a report says the team is chatting about asking for the game to be postponed.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com states that the Indians are concerned about a possible coronavirus threat after it was announced Friday morning that there were a number of players that tested positive on the St.Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals were in the very clubhouse that now the Indians are using at Target Field, and some players are worried about testing positive for the virus.

Major League Baseball is in somewhat of chaos with the outbreak on the Miami Marlins on Monday, which trickled down to the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies all missing games this week.

As many as 20 Marlins tested positive for the covid-19 virus, and Thursday it was announced two Phillies players tested positive.

Right now 15 games total, including three games on Friday have been postponed.

Two Cardinals players tested positive on Wednesday, the final day they took on the Twins at Target Field.

MLB will attempt to make up all postponed games later in the season via doubleheaders and eliminating off-days.

If the Indians get permission and Friday's game is cancelled, it could be made up as part of a doubleheader against the Twins in September when they return to Target Field.

The Indians are scheduled to play the Twins on September 11th, 12th and 13th, and there's an off day for the Tribe on Monday, September 14th which could also be a day the two teams meet if need be.

The report from Hoynes says that Tribe officials have been meeting about calling the game "among themselves, the Twins and MLB since MLB’s announcement."