Report: Indians Will Deal Mike Clevinger Prior to Monday's Deadline

Matt Loede

If you believe the latest from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Indians will be moving their third top starting pitcher in just over a year before Monday's 4pm deadline.

Nightengale says that the Indians are "definitely trading Mike Clevinger by tomorrow's deadline, but it's still unknown where he's going."

There was a report earlier in the evening from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that stated that the San Diego Padres, who have already pulled off a couple trade deadline deals, were the front runner for Clevinger's services. 

Clevinger is making $4.1 million this season, and his price tag will only go up in arbitration in 2021.

He wouldn't be eligible to be a free agent till 2023, but after the incident in Chicago a few weeks back and the Indians needing bats if they are going to make a World Series run, they feel this is the best option for the team to get better.

It wouldn't be a surprise for the Indians to wait till early to mid-afternoon Monday to pull the trigger on a deal, as it would give teams more time to up their offer.

Nightengale reported that while the Padres were the front runner, a "mystery team" jumped in the mix late Sunday evening with an offer that was better than that of San Diego.

Clevinger in five seasons with the Indians went 42-22 as a starter with a 3.20 ERA.

When asked after what it appears will be his final start in an Indians uniform on Wednesday night if he was affected at all by the trade rumors, the pitcher said his focus was on nothing but winning a title for Cleveland.

“I’m trying to win a ring,” said Clevinger. 

“And I’m trying to win a ring for the Tribe. Until they tell me I can’t wear their uniform — I went to the World Series with this team as a rookie. This is the team I wanted to do it with. That’s not something I’m thinking about. 

"All I’m thinking about is we could be within a half-game of Minnesota if we came out on top tonight.”

It appears the dream of Clevinger being the part of a title team for the Indians is over - and now it's a matter of time of where he will go and what the Indians will get in return. 

