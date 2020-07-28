Cleveland Baseball Insider
Report Indicates the Miami Marlins Putting Their Season "On Pause" Following Covid-19 Outbreak

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball is in a bit of scramble mode today after Monday it came out that a number of Miami Marlins players had tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Now the Marlins are putting their season on hold, once again giving the league a major problem when it comes to scheduling and trying to figure out what to do against the teams that Miami are scheduled to play in the foreseeable future.

Jordan McPherson, Marlins beat writer for the Miami Herald reported via twitter Tuesday that the season for the Marlins is “on pause for now.”

What that means is that Miami won’t play their scheduled games against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore, and they will continue to try and figure out when they can take the field again in a safe manner.

Major League Baseball released a statement about the ongoing situation with the Marlins.

The difficult circumstances of one club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field. We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments.

The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that since July 24th there’s been more than 6,400 tests conducted on players, and that the Marlins are the only team thus far with positive cases.

Since the start of spring training just 0.3 percent of cases have been positive, which is good news, but again now with the Marlins situation things have suddenly taken a turn for the worst for the league.

Miami and Baltimore are not the only two teams that are getting impacted by the covid-19 outbreak, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees already scrapped Monday’s game and have cancelled Tuesday’s game in Philly as well.

Tyler Kepner of the New York Times tweeted out the following about the Marlins as well as the Phillies and Yankees.

Confirming various reports of this ever-changing schedule... Marlins now off until Monday, Phillies off until Friday, Yankees will play at Orioles Wednesday and Thursday.

The Washington Nationals will also get the entire weekend off, as they were the scheduled opponent for the Marlins this weekend in Miami. 

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of Baseball's Best

The Indians dealt away two of their better starters over last July and December, but that has not stopped them from having what many consider to be one of, if not the best starting five in terms of rotation in the American League Central. Just how far can this rotation take this team not only this year but in years to come?

Zach Shafron

Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

The Indians and Royals did battle in front of no fans over the weekend at Progressive Field, but make no mistake there were plenty of fans watching the broadcast of the game on both SportsTime Ohio and WKYC channel 3. The games on Friday and Saturday were both #1 in prime time, and Sunday's game brought in high marks as well.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger didn't hold back when speaking to the media Saturday on if he liked the new "automatic runner" rule in extra innings for the 60-game 2020 season. The pitcher said that it's not a good rule and that other teams should feel the same way about it.

Matt Loede

Game #2 Observations: Royals Edge Out Indians 3-2 in 10 Innings as Tribe Fails to Take Advantage of Late Chances

The Indians fell to 1-1 on the young season Saturday at Progressive Field as the Royals executed having a runner start on second base in the 10th inning perfectly, scoring a run to edge out the Tribe 3-2. Mike Clevinger allowed two first inning homers, but settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Indians will look to win the rubber match of the series Sunday.

Matt Loede

The Three Batter Rule Works to the Indians Edge in Friday's Opening Win

Among the rule changes of 2020 in Major League Baseball, one of them is that a relief pitcher must throw to three batters. Friday in the Indians opening night 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, the new rule worked to perfection for the team, as Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand all threw scoreless and hitless innings in the Tribe win.

Mark Warmuth