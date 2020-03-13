Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Report: MLB Players Being Allowed to Leave Spring Training Facilities After Announced Delay to Season

Matt Loede

After Thursday’s decision by Major League Baseball to make moves in line with the rest of the North American pro sports leagues, Friday more decisions came down pertaining to players being allowed to leave spring training facilities.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Friday teams in both the Majors and minors were informed that players are being allowed to return home until further notice due to fear from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The report says that Major League Baseball held an afternoon meeting with the players union to come up with the decision to allow players to go home.

Players also could stay at the team’s spring training complexes, or go back to their team’s home city and wait things out.

Indians team president Chris Antonetti spoke early Friday morning to the media, mostly stating that with all the changes the team was mostly just standing on call waiting for the other shoe to drop.

“I think we were expecting and had been prepared to react quickly based upon the information we were getting from infectious disease specialists,” Antonetti said Friday at the team’s spring training complex in Goodyear.

“To say we could predict it would have been really hard to say that, but we know it’s going to be a dynamic environment and will continue to be.

“That’s why we are reluctant to start thinking about what is going to happen on Monday or Wednesday or two weeks from now. That’s getting way ahead of ourselves.”

Thursday Major League Baseball made the decision to cancel the remaining spring training games and push the start of the season back by at least two weeks to April 9.

Another report Friday from ESPN’s Jeff Passan says that likely official games won’t be played until May, and that could be pushing things.

No decisions have been made about once the season does get under way what will be done to the games that are not played starting on March 26.

The Indians were slated to start the year with a six-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers on March 26, 28 and 29.

They then had three games on the docket against the Chicago White Sox on March 30, 31 and April 1 before they went on the road for their first road trip against Detroit and Minnesota.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Despite an End to Contract Talks, Indians SS Lindor Continues to Lead by Example

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has turned the page on contract talks with the team and has stopped negotiating as he prepares for the 2020 campaign. Many think that this could be the last season he spends in a Tribe uniform as it's no secret the team wants to get something for him in return before letting him walk in free agency after the 2021 season.

Matt Loede

Two Current Indians Make the Newly Created "Diamond Club" for the New "MLB The Show 20" Video Game

A lot of baseball fans love the competition of playing video games, and this year "MLB The Show 20" should be a winner among video game and MLB fans alike. With the new "Diamond Club" mode in the game there's a couple current Indians that made the list for the club that should have fans excited for its arrival on 3/17.

Matt Loede

Video: How Has Francisco Lindor Handled All the Contract and Rumors This Spring in Goodyear?

There's been questions on if shortstop Francisco Lindor might be distracted by all the off the field questions about his future in Cleveland, and manager Terry Francona answers what he thinks is going on in the head of the 26-year-old All-Star.

Matt Loede

There's No Way the Indians Can Win the PR Battle Against Francisco Lindor

The Indians and All-Star SS Francisco Lindor have broken off extension talks for 2020. Most are blaming the Indians and owner Paul Dolan for the inability to get an extension done, and there's no way that the Tribe can win in the public eye in regard to the PR aspect of Lindor.

Casey Drottar

by

xbizo

SI Picks the Indians to Go 84-78; Finish Third in the AL Central in 2020

A lot of fans seem to think that the window is closing on the Indians with the idea that the team may trade Francisco Lindor. Even with Lindor's future in doubt, the team is expected to be over .500 at 84-78, but they won't make the playoffs and will finish third in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Indians Team President Antonetti on Talks with SS Lindor About a Deal: "Weren’t Able to Align at This Point"

The Indians have been vocal about wanting to keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on their roster past 2021, but talks stopped a few days ago and it appears that keeping him around is going to be next to impossible for the small market franchise.

Matt Loede

by

xbizo

Cleveland Indians Release Statement Regarding Pushed Back Season and Spring Training Games Being Cancelled

Like most other sports leagues around the world, Major League Baseball took swift action on Thursday, cancelling the remainder of spring training as well as pushing back the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

Matt Loede

As the Spring Begins to Wind Down, Where Does the Cleveland Indians Outfield Stand?

The Indians outfield remains very much up in the air with just over two weeks before the season kicking off at Progressive Field. The team still has a number of options as they get ready for the season, and today we take a look at those options and how they have played thus far.

Mark Warmuth

by

Matt Loede

Reports Indicate Major League Baseball Ready to Suspend All Spring Training Games

The NBA has already announced they are suspending games till further notice, and now with spring training into its second half, Major League Baseball may be doing the same as they are going to decide Thursday if the games will continue to be played or cancelled.

Matt Loede

Indians Spring Training Matchup Against Padres Cancelled Due to Rain

The Indians had played quite a few games in a row this spring, but mother nature has slowed down everything as for the second straight day the team has been rained out and will look again to action Friday against Milwaukee to get on the field.

Matt Loede