Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

There has been a lot of debate among fans about if the Cleveland Indians should follow suit of the Washington Redskins and drop the “Indians” nickname and find a new name.

The announcement that the Indians were exploring a name change came after the NFL’s Redskins announced they were doing the same, and now it looks like Washington is ready to get a new nickname for their franchise.

Sports Business Journal reported late Sunday that the Redskins will officially announce a name change on Monday, which is sure to make many wonder if the Indians are going to keep moving in the same direction.

Here’s what the report from SBJ said about the Redskins moving forward with a new nickname:

The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, two sources said, 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx’s public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker. The new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, the sources said, but insiders were told today that the “thorough review” announced July 3 has concluded. The team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name, one source said.

Now that the Redskins are set to officially make the move, can the Indians possibly keep their name moving forward?

It will continue to be a hot topic among fans and media if the Tribe should officially retire the “Indians” name.

Now that the Redskins are set to make it official, it only seems like a matter of time before the Indians make it happen as well.