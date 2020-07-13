Cleveland Baseball Insider
Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

Matt Loede

There has been a lot of debate among fans about if the Cleveland Indians should follow suit of the Washington Redskins and drop the “Indians” nickname and find a new name.

The announcement that the Indians were exploring a name change came after the NFL’s Redskins announced they were doing the same, and now it looks like Washington is ready to get a new nickname for their franchise.

Sports Business Journal reported late Sunday that the Redskins will officially announce a name change on Monday, which is sure to make many wonder if the Indians are going to keep moving in the same direction.

Here’s what the report from SBJ said about the Redskins moving forward with a new nickname:

The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, two sources said, 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx’s public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker. The new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, the sources said, but insiders were told today that the “thorough review” announced July 3 has concluded. The team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name, one source said.

Now that the Redskins are set to officially make the move, can the Indians possibly keep their name moving forward?

It will continue to be a hot topic among fans and media if the Tribe should officially retire the “Indians” name.

Now that the Redskins are set to make it official, it only seems like a matter of time before the Indians make it happen as well.

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

Greenzipper

Francona Gives an Indication of How the Lineup May Look Come Opening Night

There's been plenty of chatter about how the Indians one through nine lineup will look when the team takes the field for the first time on July 24th against the Royals at Progressive Field. Sunday in speaking to the media manager Terry Francona gave a pretty good indication as to how that lineup is going to play out.

Matt Loede

Observations From the First Week of Indians Summer Camp at Progressive Field

The Indians have been busy this past week with their first week of workouts for "summer camp" at Progressive Field. The club has less than two weeks before the opener against the Royals on Jul 24th, and there's a number of decisions they have to make before they get ready for opening day and the start of 2020.

Matt Loede

Scouting the Clevinger-Bauer Fantasy Matchup

Mike Clevinger and former Cleveland Indians teammate Trevor Bauer are the best of friends. The pair could face off against each other for the first time as opponents in 2020.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Franmil Reyes is on the Verge of Becoming a Household Name

Last season the Indians made a deal with the San Diego Padres for slugger Franmil Reyes with the hopes that he would develop into a big time slugger for the team. Now with a 60-game slate staring at Reyes and the Indians, they are hoping that he can man one of the three outfield spots as well as be the cleanup man in the Tribe order.

Casey Drottar

TexasTribe

The First 20 Games of the Indians 60-Game Slate Will Go a Long Way in How 2020 Turns Out

The Indians will open up their 60-game 2020 season on July 24th. If you break down the season into three 20-game parts, it will be easy to figure out how good, or not so good, this team can be. Today we look at the first 20 games, and just how this team is going to have to fare in order to have to get off to a quick start in the short season.

Matt Loede

Lindor's Joy of the Game on Display After Doing a Somersault Following HR in Scrimmage

No player in the game today seems to have as much fun playing than Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Even in an intersquad scrimmage that was on display on Friday night when he hit a homer off ace pitcher Mike Clevinger and on the way to home plate stomped on third and did a fun somersault when getting to home plate.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Friday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will continue their second "summer camp" on Friday as they will play a second intersquad scrimmage at Progressive Field. Mike Clevinger will go for the Indians on one side, while lefty Scott Moss will pitch on the other side.

Matt Loede

Francona Could Be the Key Ingredient to the Indians Success in 2020

As the Indians embark on a short 60-game season one reason why many people hold the team in very high regard is manager Terry Francona, who has led the team to the playoffs four times since he took over as skipper in 2013. Once again in 2020 many think the team can contend with Francona pushing the buttons.

Mark Warmuth

TexasTribe

Where Do the Cleveland Indians Rank in Various Sites and Publications Power Rankings?

With the 60-game MLB season getting ready to start in a few weeks, publications and sites are coming out with their "power rankings" as they prepare for the sprint of the season. How do these sites and publications see the Indians ranking when it comes to getting some love for the upcoming 2020 season?

Matt Loede