Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Reports Indicate Major League Baseball Ready to Suspend All Spring Training Games

Matt Loede

Following Wednesday night's announcement that the National Basketball Association has suspended all games, Major League Baseball is now set to follow suit for their spring training matchups, suspending games due to the Coronavirus.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported via twitter that all games in spring training sites in both Florida and Arizona are expected to be suspended at some point Thursday afternoon.

The Indians Thursday game against the San Diego Padres had already been cancelled due to rain, the second straight rain out for the Tribe.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that there will be a conference call soon with all of Major League Baseball owners to discuss options around cancelling spring training games.

The Tribe has 13 spring training games remaining on their schedule, and also were slated to go to Houston to play the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday March 23 and Tuesday March 24 before coming home for their scheduled home opener on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

As of now nothing regarding the regular season has been altered, minus the Seattle Mariners changing the venue for their opener on March 26 against the Texas Rangers due to the large number of Coronavirus cases in the county where the Mariners home stadium is located.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

There's No Way the Indians Can Win the PR Battle Against Francisco Lindor

The Indians and All-Star SS Francisco Lindor have broken off extension talks for 2020. Most are blaming the Indians and owner Paul Dolan for the inability to get an extension done, and there's no way that the Tribe can win in the public eye in regard to the PR aspect of Lindor.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

SI Picks the Indians to Go 84-78; Finish Third in the AL Central in 2020

A lot of fans seem to think that the window is closing on the Indians with the idea that the team may trade Francisco Lindor. Even with Lindor's future in doubt, the team is expected to be over .500 at 84-78, but they won't make the playoffs and will finish third in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

As the Spring Begins to Wind Down, Where Does the Cleveland Indians Outfield Stand?

The Indians outfield remains very much up in the air with just over two weeks before the season kicking off at Progressive Field. The team still has a number of options as they get ready for the season, and today we take a look at those options and how they have played thus far.

Mark Warmuth

by

Matt Loede

Indians Spring Training Matchup Against Padres Cancelled Due to Rain

The Indians had played quite a few games in a row this spring, but mother nature has slowed down everything as for the second straight day the team has been rained out and will look again to action Friday against Milwaukee to get on the field.

Matt Loede

Indians Team President Antonetti on Talks with SS Lindor About a Deal: "Weren’t Able to Align at This Point"

The Indians have been vocal about wanting to keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on their roster past 2021, but talks stopped a few days ago and it appears that keeping him around is going to be next to impossible for the small market franchise.

Matt Loede

What Does Indians Manager Terry Francona Make of the Coronavirus and Its Impact on MLB

With the ongoing changes to professional sports with the spread of the Coronavirus, Indians manager Terry Francona spoke on Wednesday about what could be coming up with Major League Baseball, and what steps his team is taking to be prepared in case things change with the league and schedule.

Matt Loede

What's the Latest on the Injury Status to Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco?

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been battling injuries all spring it feels like, and Wednesday the media were updated on the latest on the soreness to his elbow which took place after his only spring start against the Angels.

Matt Loede

How Different is a Future with Lindor?

Francisco Lindor put a $120 million number on the Indians payroll, a $30 million increase from the current mark. Yet things with Lindor around look awfully similar to now.

Alex Hooper

by

Richard77

What's the Latest with Indians Injured OF Tyler Naquin

Indians manager Terry Francona gives the latest update on injured Indians OF Tyler Naquin and when we can possibly expect him back on the roster.

Matt Loede

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe