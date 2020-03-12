Reports Indicate Major League Baseball Ready to Suspend All Spring Training Games

Following Wednesday night's announcement that the National Basketball Association has suspended all games, Major League Baseball is now set to follow suit for their spring training matchups, suspending games due to the Coronavirus.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported via twitter that all games in spring training sites in both Florida and Arizona are expected to be suspended at some point Thursday afternoon.

The Indians Thursday game against the San Diego Padres had already been cancelled due to rain, the second straight rain out for the Tribe.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that there will be a conference call soon with all of Major League Baseball owners to discuss options around cancelling spring training games.

The Tribe has 13 spring training games remaining on their schedule, and also were slated to go to Houston to play the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday March 23 and Tuesday March 24 before coming home for their scheduled home opener on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

As of now nothing regarding the regular season has been altered, minus the Seattle Mariners changing the venue for their opener on March 26 against the Texas Rangers due to the large number of Coronavirus cases in the county where the Mariners home stadium is located.