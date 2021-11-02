Script "Indians" Coming Down Off Progressive Field Scoreboard

Today is a day Cleveland baseball fans have long known was coming, and yet they dreaded it anyways.

As the franchise's transition from Indians to Guardians continues, today is the day that the giant script letters spelling "Indians" that have hung above the scoreboard at Progressive Field come down for good.

According to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, the sign will be replaced by a "Guardians" sign before the 2022 season begins.

Construction crews will spend the next several days slowly removing the 80-foot long sign. Contrary to what you may believe, each letter in the word "Indians" is not a standalone piece. There are several pieces that make up each of the seven letters.

While the Cleveland franchise has not determined a permanent home for the sign, the team tells News Channel 5 in Cleveland that the sign will be stored at Brilliant Electric Sign Company in the mean time. They are the company currently taking the sign off the light-tower stanchions.

While the pans for putting up a new "Guardians" sign haven't been made public yet, the removal of the current sign comes during some controversy surrounding the team. Cleveland's roller derby team, which is also called the Guardians, filed a lawsuit against baseball franchise and claimed the team infringed upon the roller derby's team trademark.