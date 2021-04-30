Series Preview: Indians vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Indians (11-12) will be taking on the Chicago White Sox (14-10) for a three-game series in the Windy City starting Friday night. The series begins with another anticipated matchup between the two clubs with Cleveland’s ace Shane Bieber and Chicago’s LHP Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the first starts.

As it stands Chicago leads the season series 3-2. The Tribe had salvaged a split in the first four-game series on the road and dropped the only game played in Cleveland with the second outing being postponed due to weather.

Things to Watch: Pitching Probables

Shane Bieber - Bieber’s last outing on the mound vs the Sox couldn’t have gone better. He went the distance and gave up just 3 hits, struck out 11, and walked one batter, holding the Sox scoreless over 9.0 IP. Indians came out on top winning the game 2-0 after plating 2 runs in extra innings. Keuchel has a 4.32 ERA in 25.0 IP on the year. He allowed 3 runs in 5.0 innings opposite of McKenize in their last matchup in which the Indians lost 4-3.

Triston McKenzie - McKenzie’s last outing against the Sox was not his best. McKenzie gave up 3 runs over 4 innings, walking 2 and striking out 6. The Indians lost that game 4-3 in the 9th. McKenzie is slated to face Lance Lynn who has a 0.92 ERA in 19.2 IP. The Tribe scored two runs on Lynn in their last meeting, winning that game 4-2.

Zach Plesac - Plesac has struggled against the Sox this year being the only pitcher having faced them twice. In his first start, he didn’t even make it out of the first inning giving up 7 hits and 6 runs, striking out none in 0.2 IP. In his second start, Plesac made it through 5.0 IP but once again gave up 7 hits and 6 runs, striking out 4. Plesac is set to face RHP Lucas Giolito who nearly matched Bieber in the first matchup going 7.0 innings with 8 strikeouts, 2 walks, 3 hits, but no runs.

Things to Know: Offense

The White Sox lead all of baseball in team batting average at .267 to the Indians 28th at .209. The Sox are also atop the board in on base percentage at .347 to the Indians 28th at .284. The Sox rank 4th in MLB for runs scored with 124 to the Tribe’s 90 which places them in 27th.

Franmill Reyes - Reyes has been crushing the ball the last two weeks — specifically the last week of April. He’s slashing at .348/.348/.870 with 8 hits, 3 home runs, and 7 RBI. Reyes has 24 hits, 7 home runs, and 17 RBI on the year.

Jose Ramirez - Ramirez is in the same company as Reyes with his batting heating up in the last two weeks as well. In the last 15 days, Ramirez slashed .302/.373/.674 with 13 hits, 4 home runs, and 8 RBI. In the last 7 days, he’s slashed .400/.458/.850 with 8 hits 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Ramirez is right on the heels of Reyes with 22 hits, 6 home runs, and 12 RBI.

Series Schedule: First Pitch Times

Friday 4/30 - 8:10 PM

Saturday 5/1 - 4:05 PM on FS1

Sunday 4/2 - 2:10 PM