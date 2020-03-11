Cleveland Baseball Insider
SI Picks the Indians to Go 84-78; Finish Third in the AL Central in 2020

Matt Loede

There are plenty of questions surrounding the 2020 Cleveland Indians, and a lot of fans believe that the window on this team may be coming to a close.

Sports Illustrated has just released their predictions for all 30 teams in the Majors, and they feel the Indians to finish third in the AL Central at 84-78.

You can see the entire preview for Major League Baseball in 2020 on SI by clicking HERE.

The club over the last eight months have traded two top starters in two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer, who was a candidate two seasons ago for a Cy Young in the AL before getting injured in Chicago.

The biggest offseason storyline also surrounds a trade, as there have been rumors that the team has been shopping around 26-year-old five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor.

Indians fans have been begging ownership to find a way to come up with a multi-year deal for Lindor, but it appears that if he hits free agency in 2021 that he will take the highest offer, which easily could be north of $300 million for a long-term deal.

Last year with quite a few injuries to start the year and into the season in the starting rotation, the Tribe still put together a season in which most years they would have been in the postseason, winning 93 games.

They dealt for outfielder Delino DeShields, signed Cesar Hernandez to play second for the departed Jason Kipnis, and inked power-hitting outfielder Domingo Santana to a one-year deal.

If the starting rotation which includes Mike Clevinger, who may start the year on the injured list after knee surgery, last year’s All-Star game MVP Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco and youngsters Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac remains a strength for the club.

Provided the offense can score enough runs, this is a club that could sneak up on some teams, and going 84-78 very much seems in range for this Terry Francona led team which has qualified for the playoffs three of the last four seasons.

