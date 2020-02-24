ST Game #1: Indians Begin the Spring with 9-5 Win Over Royals

The Cleveland Indians were finally able to start spring baseball on Sunday, as they went on the road to Surprise Stadium walking away with a 9-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The victory came a day after the team’s first spring game against the Reds in Goodyear was postponed due to rain.

At the Plate: The victory was highlighted by the offense, led by a pair of homers, one by slugger Franmil Reyes, who also played five innings in right field with no miscues. Reyes’ homer came in the sixth inning on an 0-2 pitch off Royals relief pitcher Jesse Hahn.

The other homer for the Tribe was provided by catcher Gavin Collins, who pinch-hit to leadoff the seventh inning. Mike Freeman, who got the start at second base, gave the Indians a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

The first RBI of the season went to starting catcher Giljegiljaw Kungkuan, which came on an RBI double in the third inning.

On the Mound: Jefry Rodriguez got the start after waiting a day through the rain, and struck out a pair in two innings of work, also allowing a solo homer to Bubba Starling which put the Royals up 1-0 in the second.

Eight pitchers threw for the Tribe in the four-run win. The victory went to reliver James Karinchak, who threw one inning with a strikeout. Adam Cimber was second on the mound for the Indians, throwing one inning with one walk after taking over for Rodriguez.

Monday the Indians are in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields as they will take on the Colorado Rockies. Zach Plesac will get his first spring start for the Indians.

What Else: Delino DeShields was in the leadoff spot in the spring opener, going 0-for-2 with a walk. “He’ll dictate by the way that he swings the bat," Tribe manager Terry Francona said via Indians.com. "We’re looking for guys to help us score runs. I know the manager writes the lineup, but generally, the guys kind of make the lineup card out themselves."

Another new Indian, Domingo Santana, was 0-for-3 hitting in the third spot with two strikeouts.

Karinchak’s first strikeout of 2020 was not his known for heater, but instead a perfectly executed breaking ball that froze Jorge Soler. The Indians hard thrower is looking to do enough to earn a spot in the pen in the regular season.