ST Game #1: Indians Begin the Spring with 9-5 Win Over Royals

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians were finally able to start spring baseball on Sunday, as they went on the road to Surprise Stadium walking away with a 9-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The victory came a day after the team’s first spring game against the Reds in Goodyear was postponed due to rain.

At the Plate: The victory was highlighted by the offense, led by a pair of homers, one by slugger Franmil Reyes, who also played five innings in right field with no miscues. Reyes’ homer came in the sixth inning on an 0-2 pitch off Royals relief pitcher Jesse Hahn.

The other homer for the Tribe was provided by catcher Gavin Collins, who pinch-hit to leadoff the seventh inning. Mike Freeman, who got the start at second base, gave the Indians a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

The first RBI of the season went to starting catcher Giljegiljaw Kungkuan, which came on an RBI double in the third inning.

On the Mound: Jefry Rodriguez got the start after waiting a day through the rain, and struck out a pair in two innings of work, also allowing a solo homer to Bubba Starling which put the Royals up 1-0 in the second.

Eight pitchers threw for the Tribe in the four-run win. The victory went to reliver James Karinchak, who threw one inning with a strikeout. Adam Cimber was second on the mound for the Indians, throwing one inning with one walk after taking over for Rodriguez.

Monday the Indians are in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields as they will take on the Colorado Rockies. Zach Plesac will get his first spring start for the Indians.

What Else: Delino DeShields was in the leadoff spot in the spring opener, going 0-for-2 with a walk. “He’ll dictate by the way that he swings the bat," Tribe manager Terry Francona said via Indians.com. "We’re looking for guys to help us score runs. I know the manager writes the lineup, but generally, the guys kind of make the lineup card out themselves."

Another new Indian, Domingo Santana, was 0-for-3 hitting in the third spot with two strikeouts.

Karinchak’s first strikeout of 2020 was not his known for heater, but instead a perfectly executed breaking ball that froze Jorge Soler. The Indians hard thrower is looking to do enough to earn a spot in the pen in the regular season.

Here's How the Indians' Payroll Helps the Chances for a Francisco Lindor Extension

Indians fans were excited when it was announced earlier this week that the team and Francisco Lindor were talking about an extension. There's some reasons why the current payroll can help that extension can happen.

Casey Drottar

Key Players the Cleveland Indians Need to Step Up and Produce in 2020

The Indians have brought in some new bodies for the 2020 season, and manager Terry Francona and the franchise really need some of the new faces to produce to have a successful season

Mark Warmuth

The First Lineup of Spring Training for the 2020 Cleveland Indians

Indians fans have been waiting since the end of 2019 for the team to get back on the field, and today that happens with their first spring training affair. The starting lineup is already out and there's some interesting tidbits to it.

Matt Loede

The First Lineup of Spring Training for the 2020 Cleveland Indians ... Again

The first lineup released for Saturday's action was washed away with the precipitation, paving the way for a new first Indians lineup of the spring.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Starter Carrasco Has Mild Strain of Hip Flexor, Listed as Day-to-Day

The Indians got good news Friday when it comes to an injury to starter Carlos Carrasco, as it was announced it's just a mild strain of his right hip flexor.

Matt Loede

Do the Cleveland Indians Have a "Darkhorse" in Their 2020 Starting Rotation?

The Indians 2020 starting rotation is expected to be a strength again this year despite missing Mike Clevinger after knee surgery. An article from MLB.com says that one of the five starters is a "darkhorse" for the 2020 AL Cy Young award.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Pitching Depth Being Tested Early in Camp with Injuries to Clevinger, Carrasco

The Indians have already lost ace Mike Clevinger for all of spring training after left knee surgery, and now fellow starter Carlos Carrasco suffered a right leg injury in camp, testing the team's starting pitching depth.

Matt Loede

If Not Francisco Lindor in the Leadoff Spot, Then Who? A Handy Guide

For the first time in a couple of seasons, it doesn't appear certain that Francisco Lindor will occupy the Indians' leadoff spot.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Announce Starting Pitchers for First Three Spring Training Games

The Indians will begin Cactus League play this weekend, and today the team announced their starters for the first three games against the Reds, Royals and Rockies.

Matt Loede

The Best Indians One-Year Wonders of the 2010s

Good teams often need minor league deals to pay off over the course of the season. The Cleveland Indians had plenty that did.

Alex Hooper