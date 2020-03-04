Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

ST Game #12: Carrasco Makes His Spring Debut, Indians Fall to Angels 11-7 in Goodyear

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians fans waited with anticipation for Tuesday afternoon, getting a chance to finally see Carlos Carrasco back on the mound in the starting rotation.

The Tribe starter went two innings, allowing two runs on three hits as the Indians eventually fell to the Los Angeles Angels 11-7 at Goodyear Ballpark.

The start for Carrasco came later than expected this spring after he suffered a minor hip injury earlier in training.

Carrasco is currently slated to be at the top of the rotation for the starting pitching staff when the team takes the field starting March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

The loss for the Indians drops them to 3-9 on the season. They will be back on the field Tuesday as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.

Here’s some tidbits from Tuesday’s affair against the Angels.

On the Mound: Just getting a chance to see Carlos Carrasco in a Tribe uniform on the mound in a start is enough to make any Indians fan smile.

He retired the side in the first inning, but didn’t get out of the second unscathed, as he allowed a couple singles as the Angels put up a pair of runs.

Carrasco in two innings allowed two runs on three hits, no walks and no strikeouts.

Expect to see the Tribe starter take another step forward when he takes the mound in a couple of days.

After Carrasco left the game, Brad Hand came in and threw a scoreless inning, as did relievers Oliver Perez and James Karinchak.

One pitcher whose struggles continued was that of Hunter Wood, who in one inning allowed two earned runs, four overall, on a hit with a walk and homer.

Wood’s ERA is now at an inflated 32.40 as he continues to try and do enough to make the final roster in a relief role.

Jefry Rodriguez also struggled coming in as a reliever, as he allowed four runs on three hits in 1.1 innings of work.

His ERA sits at 16.62 after a couple of starts and now an outing out of the pen.

At the Plate: The Indians blasted three homers in the four-run loss, with Franmil Reyes, Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez all getting in on the long ball action.

Santana went 3-for-3 in the win with a homer, while Hernandez had a pair of hits on the afternoon.

Reyes continued to impress at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a homer, run scored and a pair of runs batted in.

The team did not draw a walk on the afternoon, but did put up nine hits and seven runs. The team did strikeout 13 times in the loss.

Other Stuff: Reyes continues to be the most impressive bat in Goodyear, as he’s now hitting .500 and hit homer to the opposite field against the Angles was yet another indication of his offseason work.

How good has Reyes been? He’s recorded a hit in all 6 Cactus League games he’s played in, batting .500 (8-for-16) with 3 home runs, 7 extra-base hits and 7 RBI.

With a three-hit effort Santana raised his average to .412 on the spring with a .765 slugging percentage.

The team went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving a pair of men on base in the loss.

Aaron Civale will get the ball in Wednesday’s outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’ll go up against another new Diamondback as lefty Madison Bumgarner will take the mound. SportsTime Ohio will televise the game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Latest Indians 2020 Roster Prediction Halfway Through the Spring

The Indians are turning the corner on the spring as they start to look ahead to the start of the 2020 season, and there's plenty of interesting decisions still to make on the team's final roster before opening day.

Matt Loede

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to outfielder Jordan Luplow, and while he looks to make an impact on the 2020 season, he's is looking to be more than just a platoon outfielder for the team.

Casey Drottar

Who is Jose Tena?

Among early prospect lists, 18-year-old shortstop Jose Tena is rising through the ranks of future Cleveland Indians.

Alex Hooper

Indians Minor League Pitchers Can't Stop Texas in 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

The Indians threw out a number of minor league pitchers on Monday as they traveled to Surprise Stadium to take on the Texas Rangers. While the Indians held a 2-1 lead, they eventually fell 3-2 to drop to 3-8 in the spring.

Matt Loede

Jose Ramirez, a First Spring Homer and Revisiting What Eventually Went Right in a Season That Seemed So Wrong

Believing that the Jose Ramirez that only existed on milk cartons for much of 2019 has returned is the answer that helps the Indians sleep at night, but what fun is waiting for an answer when there's data to sift through and the games still don't count?

T.J. Zuppe

Carrasco and Civale Both on Track to Start This Week for the Indians

The Indians are getting a pair of their starters back this week as both Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale are scheduled to start games for the team in spring training after missing time with injuries

Matt Loede

St Game #9 and #10: Indians Earn a Split with a Win in Goodyear Over Arizona, a Loss in Vegas to the A's

The Indians improved to 3-7 on the season after 10 spring training games after beating the Diamondbacks in Goodyear, yet falling in Las Vegas to the A's by a score of 8-5. The team lost three of four over the weekend in two split-squad games.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the First Week of Jake Bauers’ New Plate Approach

Jake Bauers is looking to put 2019 behind him and with a new swing and new approach at the plate is hopeful for bigger and better in 2020. So far the outfielder is finding more success than before as spring training gets started in Goodyear.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

ST Game #9 and 10 Preview: Indians Play Two Against the A's in Goodyear and Las Vegas

The Indians will play a pair of games Sunday as they will play the A's in Las Vegas with Adam Plutko going for the Tribe. Shane Bieber goes for the Indians in Goodyear in a second game against Oakland.

Matt Loede

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Early Portion of Cleveland Indians Spring Training

While the Indians have played just eight spring training games, there's been plenty of news out of Goodyear with players getting and overcoming injury, as well as some players looking like they are ready to make a big impact for the team in 2020.

Mark Warmuth