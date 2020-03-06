ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Cleveland Indians starter Zach Plesac went four innings allowing just one run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Tribe won their second straight, topping the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale.

Plesac, who is fighting for a spot in the back end of the rotation, looked solid in allowing one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts in his third start of the spring.

The Indians offense and bullpen did the rest, as the pen didn’t allow a hit in throwing five innings of work, and the offense put up 13 hits in the win to go along with seven runs.

Now at 5-9 on the season, the Tribe will be back at home in Goodyear on Friday as they will play host to the Oakland A’s at 3:05pm EST.

On the Mound: Plesac looked sharp and his ball had movement all afternoon, keeping the Giants at bay.

He allowed a homer to the Giants Brandon Belt for their only run of the day, and overall Plesac allowed three hits, not walking a batter and striking out four.

He is starting to get more innings under him, as the four innings is the longest any Indians pitcher has gone so far this spring.

As far as the pen goes, James Karinchak relieved Plesac and went a scoreless inning, as did Cameron Hill and Dominic Leone.

Scott Moss wrapped things up with two scoreless frames, walking two and striking out three.

Overall it was the best effort from the Indians pitching staff this spring.

At the Plate: The Tribe offense got things going in the fourth as Oscar Mercado, who left the game with a wrist sprain, hit a two-run homer to put the Indians up 2-0.

The Indians put up three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to extend the lead and put the game away.

Wilson Garcia had a two-run single to push the lead to 4-1, and a Bobby Bradley double and Daniel Johnson triple netted three more runs to make it a 7-1 final.

Bradley went 2-for-2 on the day with a double and run scored and RBI, and he’s batting an impressive .368 on the season.

The team put up 13 hits in the winning effort, with the club going 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, and nine men left on base.

Other Stuff: Left fielder Franmil Reyes went 1-for-3 with a run scored, and now has recorded a hit in all eight games he’s played in this spring.

The Indians pen went five no-hit innings to close the door after Plesac left the game after four innings of work.

The Tribe bullpen struck out seven in the win, walking three batters. The Giants were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Friday the Indians return to Goodyear Ballpark to take on the Oakland Athletics. Cleveland will send Shane Bieber to the hill against Oakland pitcher Paul Blackburn (0-0, 7.71) of the A’s.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05PM ET and can be heard on ALT 99.1 FM and the Indians Radio Network.