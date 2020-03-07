Friday the Cleveland Indians named Shane Bieber their opening day starter for March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Against the Oakland A’s Bieber proved that the Indians more than made the right decision when it came to dominating in a spring game.

Bieber went four innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits as the A’s eventually defeated the Indians 7-6.

So far this spring Bieber has been as good as any player on the team, not allowing a run in any of his three Cactus League starts.

The offense put up six runs, but was plagued late by shaky pitching from the pen which allowed seven runs over the last five frames.

Here’s some takeaways from the Friday affair with Oakland.

On the Mound: As stated above Bieber was dominant, going four spotless frames striking out A’s at a dizzying pace.

He allowed two hits in the four innings, but was never challenged and continued to show that he is focused and ready to start the season as the team’s ace while waiting for Mike Clevinger to make his way back.

Brad Hand came in after Bieber and allowed a run on two hits in an inning, and Oliver Perez gave up two runs in one inning on three hits.

Nick Wittgren didn’t get out of an inning allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and strikeout in getting two outs.

Hunter Wood continued to struggle allowing a run, and Sam Hentges finished the tough day for the pen, giving up what was the game-winning run for Oakland in the ninth after an error.

The pen has had an up and down week, being unhittable against the Diamondbacks a few days ago to not being able to get outs against the A’s.

At the Plate: The Tribe went up quickly 4-0 in the second as Mike Freeman put the team up with a RBI single.

A passed back extended the lead to 2-0, and Jordan Luplow smacked a two-run homer off of a righty (YES A RIGHTY) to make it 4-0.

It was Luplow’s first homer of the spring.

The Indians went up 6-3 after Carlos Santana hit his second homer of the spring, a bomb shot that went off the right field pavilion roof.

Overall the offense put up six runs on 11 hits in the setback which puts them at 5-10 on the season, 2-4 at Goodyear Ballpark.

Other Stuff: Tribe pitchers struck out 11 Oakland A’s, walking just one. Bieber’s seven strikeouts in four innings of work is the most by an Indians pitcher this spring.

The Indians were 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving three men on base.

Santana and Freeman were the only Indians with multiple hits (two each), Freeman is hitting an impressive .375 this spring as he tries to win a utility job.

The Indians will get their first look at the new-look Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear with a first pitch of 3:05pm.

Adam Plutko goes for the Indians against righty Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The game will be broadcast across the Indians radio network and WTAM 1100 in Cleveland.