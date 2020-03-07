Cleveland Baseball Insider
ST Game #15: Bieber Dominates in Four Innings, Indians Fall to A's Late 7-6 in Goodyear

Matt Loede

Friday the Cleveland Indians named Shane Bieber their opening day starter for March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Against the Oakland A’s Bieber proved that the Indians more than made the right decision when it came to dominating in a spring game.

Bieber went four innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits as the A’s eventually defeated the Indians 7-6.

So far this spring Bieber has been as good as any player on the team, not allowing a run in any of his three Cactus League starts.

The offense put up six runs, but was plagued late by shaky pitching from the pen which allowed seven runs over the last five frames.

Here’s some takeaways from the Friday affair with Oakland.

On the Mound: As stated above Bieber was dominant, going four spotless frames striking out A’s at a dizzying pace.

He allowed two hits in the four innings, but was never challenged and continued to show that he is focused and ready to start the season as the team’s ace while waiting for Mike Clevinger to make his way back.

Brad Hand came in after Bieber and allowed a run on two hits in an inning, and Oliver Perez gave up two runs in one inning on three hits.

Nick Wittgren didn’t get out of an inning allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and strikeout in getting two outs.

Hunter Wood continued to struggle allowing a run, and Sam Hentges finished the tough day for the pen, giving up what was the game-winning run for Oakland in the ninth after an error.

The pen has had an up and down week, being unhittable against the Diamondbacks a few days ago to not being able to get outs against the A’s.

At the Plate: The Tribe went up quickly 4-0 in the second as Mike Freeman put the team up with a RBI single.

A passed back extended the lead to 2-0, and Jordan Luplow smacked a two-run homer off of a righty (YES A RIGHTY) to make it 4-0.

It was Luplow’s first homer of the spring.

The Indians went up 6-3 after Carlos Santana hit his second homer of the spring, a bomb shot that went off the right field pavilion roof.

Overall the offense put up six runs on 11 hits in the setback which puts them at 5-10 on the season, 2-4 at Goodyear Ballpark.

Other Stuff: Tribe pitchers struck out 11 Oakland A’s, walking just one. Bieber’s seven strikeouts in four innings of work is the most by an Indians pitcher this spring.

The Indians were 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving three men on base.

Santana and Freeman were the only Indians with multiple hits (two each), Freeman is hitting an impressive .375 this spring as he tries to win a utility job.

The Indians will get their first look at the new-look Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear with a first pitch of 3:05pm.

Adam Plutko goes for the Indians against righty Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The game will be broadcast across the Indians radio network and WTAM 1100 in Cleveland.

Indians Name Shane Bieber Their Opening Day Starter

The Indians made it official on Friday that last season 15-game winner Shane Bieber is going to be the team's opening day starter when the team opens their 2020 slate at home against the Detroit Tigers on March 26 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

ST Game #15 Preview: Indians Back in Goodyear to Take on the A's as Bieber Gets the Start

The Indians are back for game 15 of the spring as they take on the Oakland A's in Goodyear Ballpark with Shane Bieber taking the mound for the Indians for his third start of spring training.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 3.6.20

Check out this edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training continues, and "Cleveland Baseball Insider" writer TJ Zuppe joins Matt to talk about the team.

Matt Loede

ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Zach Plesac threw four innings allowing just a run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Indians beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale to improve their record to 5-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Mercado Day-to-Day With Wrist Injury

The sophomore center fielder injured his left wrist while making a diving catch on Thursday.

Alex Hooper

Indians Announce Start Times and Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Regular Season

Start times as well as the team's broadcast slate has been announced for the Indians 2020 regular season schedule.

Matt Loede

Indians Battle the Giants in Scottsdale as Plesac Goes for the Tribe

The Indians will look for their second straight spring win as they take on the Giants in Scottsdale with Zach Plesac going in his third spring start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Inks Deal to Continue Airing Most Fox Sports Channels, Including SportsTime Ohio

Less than a week after stating they would no longer be able to continue to carry certain Fox Sports properties, You Tube TV announced Thursday they have come to a deal with Sinclair broadcasting, and that stations like SportsTime Ohio would stay on the internet TV provider.

Matt Loede

How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

The Indians bullpen was a strength back in 2019, and while some of the names for 2020 have already changed, the team is hopeful that the unit can again be a big part of the success of the Tribe once they start to take the field.

Mark Warmuth