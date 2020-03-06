Cleveland Baseball Insider
ST Game #15 Preview: Indians Back in Goodyear to Take on the A's as Bieber Gets the Start

Matt Loede

After two straight wins the Cleveland Indians are back at 'home' in their spring training ballpark for a Friday afternoon affair with the Oakland A's.

The Tribe had a tough time with the A's last weekend, losing a pair of split squad games in Mesa and Las Vegas on both Saturday and Sunday.

Shane Bieber, who could be the team's opening day starter on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers, will get his third start of the spring for the Indians against Oakland.

Bieber has been very good in his two starts, going 3.2 innings thus far without allowing a hit.

Zach Plesac went four innings in his last start, so one would have to assume the team wil stretch Bieber out a bit more in his third start.

Here's some info for Friday's game:

On the Mound: Bieber has looked sharp in his first two outings, striking out batters with a walk.

He's got the inside track to be the opening day starter, a role that likely would have went to Mike Clevinger if he wasn't on the shelf following knee surgery.

Bieber is a key member of the Indians rotation in 2020, and if the team is going to have success he's going to be asked to be the same type of pitcher who won 15 games a season ago.

The relief pitchers on Thursday had their best game of the season, as they didn't allow a hit in five innings of relief.

At the Plate: The Indians lineup on Friday will have a different look with starting catcher Roberto Perez hitting second, and second basemen Cesar Hernandez hitting third.

Here's the lineup for today's battle with the A's.

Up Next: The Indians will be back at Goodyear Ballpark as they will take on the Chicago Cubs at 3:05pm EST on Saturday.

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 3.6.20

Check out this edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training continues, and "Cleveland Baseball Insider" writer TJ Zuppe joins Matt to talk about the team.

Matt Loede

ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Zach Plesac threw four innings allowing just a run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Indians beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale to improve their record to 5-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Mercado Day-to-Day With Wrist Injury

The sophomore center fielder injured his left wrist while making a diving catch on Thursday.

Alex Hooper

Indians Announce Start Times and Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Regular Season

Start times as well as the team's broadcast slate has been announced for the Indians 2020 regular season schedule.

Matt Loede

Indians Battle the Giants in Scottsdale as Plesac Goes for the Tribe

The Indians will look for their second straight spring win as they take on the Giants in Scottsdale with Zach Plesac going in his third spring start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Inks Deal to Continue Airing Most Fox Sports Channels, Including SportsTime Ohio

Less than a week after stating they would no longer be able to continue to carry certain Fox Sports properties, You Tube TV announced Thursday they have come to a deal with Sinclair broadcasting, and that stations like SportsTime Ohio would stay on the internet TV provider.

Matt Loede

How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

The Indians bullpen was a strength back in 2019, and while some of the names for 2020 have already changed, the team is hopeful that the unit can again be a big part of the success of the Tribe once they start to take the field.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Fans Shouldn't Compare Francisco Lindor's Situation to Christian Yelich's Extension

Casey Drottar

What is a Realistic Contract Number for Francisco Lindor? Here's What One Projection System Suggests

Most everyone, at this point, has taken a stab at predicting what sort of offer Lindor would accept, but Dan Szymborski, developer of the ZiPS projection model, may have provided the best attempt at a numbers-based offer over at FanGraphs.

T.J. Zuppe