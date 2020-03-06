ST Game #15 Preview: Indians Back in Goodyear to Take on the A's as Bieber Gets the Start

After two straight wins the Cleveland Indians are back at 'home' in their spring training ballpark for a Friday afternoon affair with the Oakland A's.

The Tribe had a tough time with the A's last weekend, losing a pair of split squad games in Mesa and Las Vegas on both Saturday and Sunday.

Shane Bieber, who could be the team's opening day starter on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers, will get his third start of the spring for the Indians against Oakland.

Bieber has been very good in his two starts, going 3.2 innings thus far without allowing a hit.

Zach Plesac went four innings in his last start, so one would have to assume the team wil stretch Bieber out a bit more in his third start.

Here's some info for Friday's game:

On the Mound: Bieber has looked sharp in his first two outings, striking out batters with a walk.

He's got the inside track to be the opening day starter, a role that likely would have went to Mike Clevinger if he wasn't on the shelf following knee surgery.

Bieber is a key member of the Indians rotation in 2020, and if the team is going to have success he's going to be asked to be the same type of pitcher who won 15 games a season ago.

The relief pitchers on Thursday had their best game of the season, as they didn't allow a hit in five innings of relief.

At the Plate: The Indians lineup on Friday will have a different look with starting catcher Roberto Perez hitting second, and second basemen Cesar Hernandez hitting third.

Here's the lineup for today's battle with the A's.

Up Next: The Indians will be back at Goodyear Ballpark as they will take on the Chicago Cubs at 3:05pm EST on Saturday.