ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Cleveland Indians got their first look at their old World Series rival the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon in Goodyear, dropping an 8-5 decision to drop to 5-11 on the spring, 2-5 in Goodyear.

Adam Plutko got the start, and went three scoreless innings, allowing just two walks and two strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit in the start.

From an offensive standpoint the team got a pair of homers, one from shortstop Francisco Lindor and another from Jose Ramirez.

The bullpen scuffled after the sixth, allowing eight runs to the Cubs over the last three innings.

Jean Carlos Mejia, Anthony Gose and Kyle Dowdy all allowed runs in the eventual three-run loss.

The Tribe will continue their spring training play on Sunday as they take on the Colorado Rockies at 4:10pm.

Here’s some tidbits from today’s game:

On the Mound: Plukto had his most impressive outing of the spring, going three innings with two walks and two K’s.

Plutko looks to be in line to be one of the throwers later in the rotation, maybe as the number four or five depending on what route Terry Francona wants to take.

After Plutko went three scoreless innings James Hoyt came in and threw a scoreless inning allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Adam Cimber looked solid allowing a walk and two K’s in one inning of work, and Phil Maton threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

The problems started with Mejia, who gave up three runs on two hits with a walk and two K’s in one inning.

He gave up a two-run homer to the Cubs Zack Short that came after a double allowed the first Chicago run of the day.

With the game tied at three Gose also struggled, as he gave up three runs in 0.2 innings, a couple of singles scoring Cubs runs to make it a 6-3 game.

The Tribe closed it to 6-5 after eight innings, but in the 9th Dowdy was charged with two runs to give the Cubs the 8-5 win.

At the Plate: Lindor hit the first pitch he saw for his third homer of the spring, a shot that at the time gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first.

Ramirez also homered, hitting a shot off the right field pavilion roof in the 6, his second homer of the spring to make it 3-0.

A couple of young Indians put up runs in the eighth to make it a 6-5 game.

The runs came on doubles from third basemen Yu Chang (1-for-1, R), left fielder Connor Marabell (1-for-1, RBI, R) and DH Cameron Rupp (1-for-1, RBI) to cut the Cubs lead at the the time to a run.

The Tribe put up five runs on nine hits, walking three times and striking out 12 times against five Cubs pitchers.

The team plated a run on two hits and a walk and struck out four times against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

Other Stuff: Lindor’s big spring continues, as he’s hitting .407 (11-for-27) in all nine games that he has played in this spring.

Indians starters have been outstanding over the last five games. In that stretch they have a very small 1.80 ERA (3ER/15.0IP).

The team at the plate went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position with leaving six runners on base on the loss.

Franmil Reyes had a quiet day at the plate for one of the first times this spring, as he went 0-for-3, grounded into a double play and struck out.

He’s still hitting .417 this season.

RHP Jefry Rodriguez (0-2, 16.62) will face Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (0-0, 4.50) on ALT 99.1 and the Indians Radio Network Sunday at 4:10pm EST at Salt River Fields as spring training continues.