Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

Matt Loede

Following an 8-5 setback to the Chicago Cubs in Goodyear on Saturday, the Cleveland Indians offense did little on Sunday at Salt River Fields, falling to the Colorado Rockies by a final of 3-1.

The offense managed just three hits in the two-run loss, and Indians batters struck out 12 times in the setback which puts them at 5-12 on the spring, 3-7 away from Goodyear Ballpark.

Jefry Rodriguez got the start, and went 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

The two runs for the Rockies came off the bat of DH Raimel Tapia, who hit a two-run homer in the second after the Tribe took a 1- 0 lead in the top of the frame.

The Indians pen, which had been struggling as of late, was effective only allowing a run over the final 4.2 innings.

Monday the Indians will play a pair of games as they will host the San Francisco Giants and be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here’s some takeaways from Sunday’s affair with the Rockies.

On the Mound: Rodriguez put up his best starting outing of the spring, going 3.1 innings, allowing the two runs on the homer by Tapia.

He walked two, struck out one, and lowered his ERA to 11.74.

Rodriguez will likely be one of the Columbus Clippers five starters when the AAA season gets going in early April.

The pen stepped up with a solid day, starting with Argenis Angulo, who recorded two outs, and turned it over to James Karinchak, who went one scoreless inning.

Cam Hill threw a scoreless frame, as did Dominic Leone. The only blemish was a run allowed by reliever Jared Robinson to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead.

Rodriguez is winless this spring, falling to 0-3.

Terry Francona said Sunday that while a set date isn’t announced for such roster moves, the team is going to have to start thinking about trimming their roster which means some of these pitchers that are still on the Major League roster will get more work.

At the Plate: There were not many highlights for the Tribe Sunday at the plate, as the team managed just one run on three hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

The only Indians run came in the second inning of a scoreless game when Bobby Bradley hit his third homer of the spring, a solo shot that at the time made it 1-0.

The only other two hits for the Indians came on a double in the second for Jordan Luplow, and a double in the third from Mayfield product Mitch Longo, who came in to play right for Luplow.

That means for the final six innings the Indians did next to nothing on offense, not putting up a single hit.

After playing a lot of games in a row you are going to have days like this in the spring, and with a mostly reserve lineup the offense just couldn’t do much against six Colorado pitchers.

Other Stuff: Former Indians reliever Bryan Shaw went 0.2 innings, striking out a batter in the sixth inning.

Shaw, who inked a big deal with the Rockies, has a 10.38 ERA for the Rockies thus far in the spring.

It was a tough day for Indians outfielder Jake Bauers, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, and he’s now hitting .160 this spring as he tries to make the roster.

Monday the Indians have a split squad affair as the team will play the San Francisco Giants in Goodyear and will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Angels.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

Evrknot

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

The Indians will be in Salt River Fields on Sunday as they will send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the Colorado Rockies as they look to rebound from an 8-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Has Elbow Inflammation, OF Mercado Has Mild Wrist Sprain

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is suffering from inflammation in his throwing elbow and will be shutdown for a few days, while the MRI on outfielder Oscar Mercado shows that he's got a mild sprain of his wrist suffered a few days back diving for a ball.

Matt Loede

From Almonte to Zimmer: Ranking the Previous 10 Indians Opening Day Lineups

We don't yet know where 2020 will rank in the history of Indians opening day lineups, but what if you were tasked with ranking the previous 10? Would you account for injuries? Would you adjust for the opposing hurler? And what method would you use to grade them?

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #15: Bieber Dominates in Four Innings, Indians Fall to A's Late 7-6 in Goodyea

Shane Bieber struck out seven Oakland A's over four innings as the Indians had an early 4-0 and 6-3 lead before the bullpen struggled over the final five innings in a 7-6 loss to the Oakland A's on Friday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

Indians Name Shane Bieber Their Opening Day Starter

The Indians made it official on Friday that last season 15-game winner Shane Bieber is going to be the team's opening day starter when the team opens their 2020 slate at home against the Detroit Tigers on March 26 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Mercado Day-to-Day With Wrist Injury

The sophomore center fielder injured his left wrist while making a diving catch on Thursday.

Alex Hooper

by

Hokey Wolf