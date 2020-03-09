ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

Following an 8-5 setback to the Chicago Cubs in Goodyear on Saturday, the Cleveland Indians offense did little on Sunday at Salt River Fields, falling to the Colorado Rockies by a final of 3-1.

The offense managed just three hits in the two-run loss, and Indians batters struck out 12 times in the setback which puts them at 5-12 on the spring, 3-7 away from Goodyear Ballpark.

Jefry Rodriguez got the start, and went 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

The two runs for the Rockies came off the bat of DH Raimel Tapia, who hit a two-run homer in the second after the Tribe took a 1- 0 lead in the top of the frame.

The Indians pen, which had been struggling as of late, was effective only allowing a run over the final 4.2 innings.

Monday the Indians will play a pair of games as they will host the San Francisco Giants and be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here’s some takeaways from Sunday’s affair with the Rockies.

On the Mound: Rodriguez put up his best starting outing of the spring, going 3.1 innings, allowing the two runs on the homer by Tapia.

He walked two, struck out one, and lowered his ERA to 11.74.

Rodriguez will likely be one of the Columbus Clippers five starters when the AAA season gets going in early April.

The pen stepped up with a solid day, starting with Argenis Angulo, who recorded two outs, and turned it over to James Karinchak, who went one scoreless inning.

Cam Hill threw a scoreless frame, as did Dominic Leone. The only blemish was a run allowed by reliever Jared Robinson to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead.

Rodriguez is winless this spring, falling to 0-3.

Terry Francona said Sunday that while a set date isn’t announced for such roster moves, the team is going to have to start thinking about trimming their roster which means some of these pitchers that are still on the Major League roster will get more work.

At the Plate: There were not many highlights for the Tribe Sunday at the plate, as the team managed just one run on three hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

The only Indians run came in the second inning of a scoreless game when Bobby Bradley hit his third homer of the spring, a solo shot that at the time made it 1-0.

The only other two hits for the Indians came on a double in the second for Jordan Luplow, and a double in the third from Mayfield product Mitch Longo, who came in to play right for Luplow.

That means for the final six innings the Indians did next to nothing on offense, not putting up a single hit.

After playing a lot of games in a row you are going to have days like this in the spring, and with a mostly reserve lineup the offense just couldn’t do much against six Colorado pitchers.

Other Stuff: Former Indians reliever Bryan Shaw went 0.2 innings, striking out a batter in the sixth inning.

Shaw, who inked a big deal with the Rockies, has a 10.38 ERA for the Rockies thus far in the spring.

It was a tough day for Indians outfielder Jake Bauers, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, and he’s now hitting .160 this spring as he tries to make the roster.

Monday the Indians have a split squad affair as the team will play the San Francisco Giants in Goodyear and will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Angels.