ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

The Cleveland Indians fell at Goodyear Ballpark to the Chicago Cubs Saturday 8-5, and will be back on the diamond for spring training game 17 as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Adam Plutko put together a solid start against the Cubs, going three innings, allowing just two walks and two strikeouts in not allowing a run.

On the offensive side it was a couple homers that gave the Tribe a 3-0 lead, as Francisco Lindor hit his third homer of the spring, and Jose Ramirez smacked a two-run homer giving the Indians an early 3-0 advantage.

Third basemen Yu Chang (1-for-1, R), left fielder Connor Marabell (1-for-1, RBI, R) and DH Cameron Rupp all put up hits on offense to give the Indians a chance late, but the pen couldn't hold the lead and the Cubs pulled away for the three-run win.

Today in Salt River Fields it's Jefry Rodriguez going for the Indians looking to get on track after a couple of tough starts on the mound.

Here's some tidbits for today's afternoon affair.

On the Mound: Rodriguez has had a tough spring number wise, as he enters the game with a mark of 0-2 with an ERA of 16.62.

At this point he's very likely to start the year with the Clippers in AAA Columbus, and will be called upon if needed like last season when he made a handful of starts for the Major League club.

In just 4.1 innings Rodriguez has allowed eight runs on six hits with two homers with five walks and four strikeouts.

Rodriguez has also had an appearance out of the pen this spring, and will probably go two to four innings against the Rockies.

Lefty Kyle Freeland will be on the mound as the starter for the Rockies.

At the Plate: Here is today's starting nine for the Tribe against Colorado.

CF Delino DeShields

SS Mike Freeman

RF Jordan Luplow

C Roberto Perez

DH Jake Bauers

1B Bobby Bradley

3B Christian Arroyo

LF Greg Allen

2B Ernie Clement

It's a day for a number of reserves to get some plate appearances, as the lineup will feature Freeman, Bauers, Bradley, Arroyo, Allen and Clement.

The always discussed outfield for Sunday's 4:10pm EST first pitch will feature DeShields in center, Liplow in right and Allen in left.

Other Stuff: The competition for utility roles continues to be a sidebar to the spring, as Freeman has hit the ball well, as has Arroyo.

Allen needs to hit the ball better if he's going to crack the roster, as he's hit just .111 (2-for-18) thus far this spring.

Bradley has shown promise in his limited times at the plate, hitting .333 (7-for-21) with two homers and five RBI. Maybe the most promising sign is that he has only struck out four times this spring.

Clement is another young player that's made the most of his chances in the spring, hitting .286 (6-for-21) in 13 games.

Monday the Indians have a split squad affair as the team will host the Giants in Goodyear and will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Angels.