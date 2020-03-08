Cleveland Baseball Insider
ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians fell at Goodyear Ballpark to the Chicago Cubs Saturday 8-5, and will be back on the diamond for spring training game 17 as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Adam Plutko put together a solid start against the Cubs, going three innings, allowing just two walks and two strikeouts in not allowing a run.

On the offensive side it was a couple homers that gave the Tribe a 3-0 lead, as Francisco Lindor hit his third homer of the spring, and Jose Ramirez smacked a two-run homer giving the Indians an early 3-0 advantage.

Third basemen Yu Chang (1-for-1, R), left fielder Connor Marabell (1-for-1, RBI, R) and DH Cameron Rupp all put up hits on offense to give the Indians a chance late, but the pen couldn't hold the lead and the Cubs pulled away for the three-run win.

Today in Salt River Fields it's Jefry Rodriguez going for the Indians looking to get on track after a couple of tough starts on the mound.

Here's some tidbits for today's afternoon affair.

On the Mound: Rodriguez has had a tough spring number wise, as he enters the game with a mark of 0-2 with an ERA of 16.62.

At this point he's very likely to start the year with the Clippers in AAA Columbus, and will be called upon if needed like last season when he made a handful of starts for the Major League club.

In just 4.1 innings Rodriguez has allowed eight runs on six hits with two homers with five walks and four strikeouts.

Rodriguez has also had an appearance out of the pen this spring, and will probably go two to four innings against the Rockies.

Lefty Kyle Freeland will be on the mound as the starter for the Rockies.

At the Plate: Here is today's starting nine for the Tribe against Colorado.

CF Delino DeShields

SS Mike Freeman

RF Jordan Luplow

C Roberto Perez

DH Jake Bauers

1B Bobby Bradley

3B Christian Arroyo

LF Greg Allen

2B Ernie Clement

It's a day for a number of reserves to get some plate appearances, as the lineup will feature Freeman, Bauers, Bradley, Arroyo, Allen and Clement.

The always discussed outfield for Sunday's 4:10pm EST first pitch will feature DeShields in center, Liplow in right and Allen in left.

Other Stuff: The competition for utility roles continues to be a sidebar to the spring, as Freeman has hit the ball well, as has Arroyo.

Allen needs to hit the ball better if he's going to crack the roster, as he's hit just .111 (2-for-18) thus far this spring.

Bradley has shown promise in his limited times at the plate, hitting .333 (7-for-21) with two homers and five RBI. Maybe the most promising sign is that he has only struck out four times this spring.

Clement is another young player that's made the most of his chances in the spring, hitting .286 (6-for-21) in 13 games.

Monday the Indians have a split squad affair as the team will host the Giants in Goodyear and will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Angels.

 

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Has Elbow Inflammation, OF Mercado Has Mild Wrist Sprain

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is suffering from inflammation in his throwing elbow and will be shutdown for a few days, while the MRI on outfielder Oscar Mercado shows that he's got a mild sprain of his wrist suffered a few days back diving for a ball.

Matt Loede

From Almonte to Zimmer: Ranking the Previous 10 Indians Opening Day Lineups

We don't yet know where 2020 will rank in the history of Indians opening day lineups, but what if you were tasked with ranking the previous 10? Would you account for injuries? Would you adjust for the opposing hurler? And what method would you use to grade them?

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #15: Bieber Dominates in Four Innings, Indians Fall to A's Late 7-6 in Goodyea

Shane Bieber struck out seven Oakland A's over four innings as the Indians had an early 4-0 and 6-3 lead before the bullpen struggled over the final five innings in a 7-6 loss to the Oakland A's on Friday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

Indians Name Shane Bieber Their Opening Day Starter

The Indians made it official on Friday that last season 15-game winner Shane Bieber is going to be the team's opening day starter when the team opens their 2020 slate at home against the Detroit Tigers on March 26 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Mercado Day-to-Day With Wrist Injury

The sophomore center fielder injured his left wrist while making a diving catch on Thursday.

Alex Hooper

ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Zach Plesac threw four innings allowing just a run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Indians beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale to improve their record to 5-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

ST Game #15 Preview: Indians Back in Goodyear to Take on the A's as Bieber Gets the Start

The Indians are back for game 15 of the spring as they take on the Oakland A's in Goodyear Ballpark with Shane Bieber taking the mound for the Indians for his third start of spring training.

Matt Loede