ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Cleveland Indians will have a day off on Tuesday, but until then they will play a pair of games Monday in split squad action.

The team will play host to the San Francisco Giants in Goodyear Ballpark, and will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Civale will be on the mound in Goodyear for the Tribe, while in Tempe it will be Logan Allen getting the start against the Angels.

Civale comes into Monday action with a mark of 1-0 and a 0.00 ERA, while Allen is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA.

Here's some tidbits for the pair of games:

On the Mound: Let's start with the game in Goodyear, as Civale makes his second start of the spring after overcoming a sore groin.

He was impressive for the pair of innings he threw in his first game, with a walk and three strikeouts.

Civale looks to be a lock for the back end of the rotation possibly in the four or five spot once the rotation is announced.

In Tempe it will be Allen getting his second start and fourth appearance of the spring for the Indians against the Angels.

Last season Allen was 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts with the San Diego Padres before he was dealt to the Indians in the Trevor Bauer deal.

It's likely Civale will go three innings against the Giants, who will counter with Trevor Oaks.

Allen will go two or three frames and will take on Andrew Heaney for the Angels.

At the Plate: Here's the lineup for the Tribe for the pair of games Monday.

The Tribe will roll out two very different and interesting lineups for the pair of games, starting with Cesar Hernandez getting a chance at the leadoff spot in the home game in Goodyear.

The Goodyear lineup will also feature Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez.

The outfield for the game in Goodyear will feature Greg Allen in left, Bradley Zimmer in center and Domingo Santana in right.

Over in Tempe, the lineup features Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, and Jordan Luplow will DH.

Nolan Jones will get a chance at some cracks at the plate playing third base, and Bobby Bradley will play first.

The away game outfield will feature Delino DeShields in center leading off, Jake Bauers in left hitting third and Reyes in right hitting fourth.

Up Next: The Indians get a day off on Tuesday, and will be back in action on Wednesday as they will take on the Kansas City Royals in Goodyear.