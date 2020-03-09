Cleveland Baseball Insider
ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians will have a day off on Tuesday, but until then they will play a pair of games Monday in split squad action.

The team will play host to the San Francisco Giants in Goodyear Ballpark, and will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Civale will be on the mound in Goodyear for the Tribe, while in Tempe it will be Logan Allen getting the start against the Angels.

Civale comes into Monday action with a mark of 1-0 and a 0.00 ERA, while Allen is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA.

Here's some tidbits for the pair of games:

On the Mound: Let's start with the game in Goodyear, as Civale makes his second start of the spring after overcoming a sore groin.

He was impressive for the pair of innings he threw in his first game, with a walk and three strikeouts.

Civale looks to be a lock for the back end of the rotation possibly in the four or five spot once the rotation is announced.

In Tempe it will be Allen getting his second start and fourth appearance of the spring for the Indians against the Angels.

Last season Allen was 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts with the San Diego Padres before he was dealt to the Indians in the Trevor Bauer deal.

It's likely Civale will go three innings against the Giants, who will counter with Trevor Oaks.

Allen will go two or three frames and will take on Andrew Heaney for the Angels.

At the Plate: Here's the lineup for the Tribe for the pair of games Monday.

The Tribe will roll out two very different and interesting lineups for the pair of games, starting with Cesar Hernandez getting a chance at the leadoff spot in the home game in Goodyear.

The Goodyear lineup will also feature Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez.

The outfield for the game in Goodyear will feature Greg Allen in left, Bradley Zimmer in center and Domingo Santana in right.

Over in Tempe, the lineup features Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, and Jordan Luplow will DH.

Nolan Jones will get a chance at some cracks at the plate playing third base, and Bobby Bradley will play first.

The away game outfield will feature Delino DeShields in center leading off, Jake Bauers in left hitting third and Reyes in right hitting fourth.

Up Next: The Indians get a day off on Tuesday, and will be back in action on Wednesday as they will take on the Kansas City Royals in Goodyear.

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Monday the Indians promoted their new hashtag campaign for #ourtribe as they put out a video for the upcoming season as well as for opening day on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

How Has Delino DeShields' First Spring Training in Goodyear Been with the Indians?

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about new CF Delino DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

The Indians offense was quiet on Sunday in Scottsdale, as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bobby Bradley was responsible for the only Indians run with a solo homer in the second inning. Jefry Rodriguez fell to 0-3 with the loss for the Indians.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

The Indians will be in Salt River Fields on Sunday as they will send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the Colorado Rockies as they look to rebound from an 8-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Has Elbow Inflammation, OF Mercado Has Mild Wrist Sprain

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is suffering from inflammation in his throwing elbow and will be shutdown for a few days, while the MRI on outfielder Oscar Mercado shows that he's got a mild sprain of his wrist suffered a few days back diving for a ball.

Matt Loede

From Almonte to Zimmer: Ranking the Previous 10 Indians Opening Day Lineups

We don't yet know where 2020 will rank in the history of Indians opening day lineups, but what if you were tasked with ranking the previous 10? Would you account for injuries? Would you adjust for the opposing hurler? And what method would you use to grade them?

T.J. Zuppe