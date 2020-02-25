ST Game #2: Indians Pen Can't Stop Rockies in 12-8 Setback in Scottsdale

The Cleveland Indians fell to 1-1 on the spring as they lost Monday afternoon to the Colorado Rockies 12-8 in Salt River Field in Scottsdale.

The loss comes a day after the team kicked off Cactus League play with a 9-5 win Sunday over the Kansas City Royals.

The offense put up eight runs on 10 hits with a pair of homers, but after starter Zach Plesac left the game the pen struggled to hold a lead.

Here’s some of the tidbits from Monday’s four-run setback.

At the Plate: The offense started fast, putting up four runs over the first two frames, with Jose Ramirez leading the way with a RBI double, and then a two-run blast from Francisco Lindor.

Ramirez came through again in the fifth inning, hitting another RBI double. On the day he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.

Former first-round pick Bradley Zimmer came through with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and on the day went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and two runs batted in.

The offense struck out nine times on the day, with Yu Chang striking out twice. Overall the team had five extra base hits, and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

On the Mound: It was a rough day for the bullpen, as the pen allowed all 11 runs following starter Zach Plesac leaving the game after two innings of work.

Plesac allowed a run in two innings, giving up a walk, two hits and he struck out two. Eight relievers followed Plesac, starting with Logan Allen.

Allen gave up four runs, two earned and recorded just one out in the loss. He also allowed three hits.

James Hoyt allowed a run, as did righty Cameron Hill. The big damage came though when spring training invitee Argenis Angulo came into the game in the eighth inning.

He couldn’t find the plate, and by the time it was done he walked five Rockies, which turned into five Colorado runs. He was only able to record one out, and took the loss for the Indians.

Other Stuff: The lineup put out by Terry Francona Monday will be mostly the same in the team’s home spring opener on Tuesday. The rainout on Saturday stopped the lineup from being used, and Sunday the team used mostly backups in their 9-5 win over the Royals.

Logan Allen’s effort wasn’t helped in the field, as new Indians second basemen Cesar Hernandez committed an error which extended the Rockies third inning.

Plesac needed 25 pitches in the first inning, but recovered and was able to get out of the second inning in just 10 pitches. He allowed an RBI double to Daniel Murphy in the first inning.

Tuesday the Indians will take on the Chicago White Sox in the official home opening game for Cleveland in Goodyear Ballpark. Shane Bieber goes for the Indians at 3pm EST. White Sox lefty Bernardo Flores Jr. will take the mound for Chicago.