Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

ST Game #2: Indians Pen Can't Stop Rockies in 12-8 Setback in Scottsdale

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians fell to 1-1 on the spring as they lost Monday afternoon to the Colorado Rockies 12-8 in Salt River Field in Scottsdale.

The loss comes a day after the team kicked off Cactus League play with a 9-5 win Sunday over the Kansas City Royals.

The offense put up eight runs on 10 hits with a pair of homers, but after starter Zach Plesac left the game the pen struggled to hold a lead.

Here’s some of the tidbits from Monday’s four-run setback.

At the Plate: The offense started fast, putting up four runs over the first two frames, with Jose Ramirez leading the way with a RBI double, and then a two-run blast from Francisco Lindor.

Ramirez came through again in the fifth inning, hitting another RBI double. On the day he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.

Former first-round pick Bradley Zimmer came through with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and on the day went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and two runs batted in.

The offense struck out nine times on the day, with Yu Chang striking out twice. Overall the team had five extra base hits, and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

On the Mound: It was a rough day for the bullpen, as the pen allowed all 11 runs following starter Zach Plesac leaving the game after two innings of work.

Plesac allowed a run in two innings, giving up a walk, two hits and he struck out two. Eight relievers followed Plesac, starting with Logan Allen.

Allen gave up four runs, two earned and recorded just one out in the loss. He also allowed three hits.

James Hoyt allowed a run, as did righty Cameron Hill. The big damage came though when spring training invitee Argenis Angulo came into the game in the eighth inning.

He couldn’t find the plate, and by the time it was done he walked five Rockies, which turned into five Colorado runs. He was only able to record one out, and took the loss for the Indians.

Other Stuff: The lineup put out by Terry Francona Monday will be mostly the same in the team’s home spring opener on Tuesday. The rainout on Saturday stopped the lineup from being used, and Sunday the team used mostly backups in their 9-5 win over the Royals.

Logan Allen’s effort wasn’t helped in the field, as new Indians second basemen Cesar Hernandez committed an error which extended the Rockies third inning.

Plesac needed 25 pitches in the first inning, but recovered and was able to get out of the second inning in just 10 pitches. He allowed an RBI double to Daniel Murphy in the first inning.

Tuesday the Indians will take on the Chicago White Sox in the official home opening game for Cleveland in Goodyear Ballpark. Shane Bieber goes for the Indians at 3pm EST. White Sox lefty Bernardo Flores Jr. will take the mound for Chicago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ST Game #2 Preview: Plesac on the Hill as Indians Travel to Take on the Rockies

The 1-0 Indians are back on the field for their second game of the spring Monday as they travel to Salt River Fields to take on the Colorado Rockies. Zach Plesac gets the start on the mound for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #1: Indians Begin the Spring with 9-5 Win Over Royals

After waiting an extra day due to rain, the Indians began the spring with a 9-5 victory over AL Central rivals the Royals at Surprise Stadium. Franmil Reyes homered and Jefry Rodriguez started and struck out two over two innings.

Matt Loede

Here's How the Indians' Payroll Helps the Chances for a Francisco Lindor Extension

Indians fans were excited when it was announced earlier this week that the team and Francisco Lindor were talking about an extension. There's some reasons why the current payroll can help that extension can happen.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Key Players the Cleveland Indians Need to Step Up and Produce in 2020

The Indians have brought in some new bodies for the 2020 season, and manager Terry Francona and the franchise really need some of the new faces to produce to have a successful season

Mark Warmuth

The First Lineup of Spring Training for the 2020 Cleveland Indians

Indians fans have been waiting since the end of 2019 for the team to get back on the field, and today that happens with their first spring training affair. The starting lineup is already out and there's some interesting tidbits to it.

Matt Loede

by

Jwahoo

The First Lineup of Spring Training for the 2020 Cleveland Indians ... Again

The first lineup released for Saturday's action was washed away with the precipitation, paving the way for a new first Indians lineup of the spring.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Starter Carrasco Has Mild Strain of Hip Flexor, Listed as Day-to-Day

The Indians got good news Friday when it comes to an injury to starter Carlos Carrasco, as it was announced it's just a mild strain of his right hip flexor.

Matt Loede

Do the Cleveland Indians Have a "Darkhorse" in Their 2020 Starting Rotation?

The Indians 2020 starting rotation is expected to be a strength again this year despite missing Mike Clevinger after knee surgery. An article from MLB.com says that one of the five starters is a "darkhorse" for the 2020 AL Cy Young award.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

The Cleveland Indians Pitching Depth Being Tested Early in Camp with Injuries to Clevinger, Carrasco

The Indians have already lost ace Mike Clevinger for all of spring training after left knee surgery, and now fellow starter Carlos Carrasco suffered a right leg injury in camp, testing the team's starting pitching depth.

Matt Loede

If Not Francisco Lindor in the Leadoff Spot, Then Who? A Handy Guide

For the first time in a couple of seasons, it doesn't appear certain that Francisco Lindor will occupy the Indians' leadoff spot.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77