ST Game #2 Preview: Plesac on the Hill as Indians Travel to Take on the Rockies

Matt Loede

Following a 9-5 victory on Sunday over the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium, the Cleveland Indians are back at it for a 3pm EST game Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

The win Sunday was highlighted by a pair of homers, one from Franmil Reyes and another by backup catcher Gavin Collins.

Utility infielder Mike Freeman drove in a pair of runs in the win. Jefry Rodriguez got the start, going two innings with two strikeouts and he also allowed a homer to the Royals Bubba Starling.

Here’s some things to look for in Monday’s affair with the Rockies:

On the Mound: Second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will get the ball first for the Indians. Plesac is coming off a season in which he went 8-6 with a 3.21 ERA in 21 starts. He wasn’t expected to be on the roster by many, but with a number of injuries in the rotation he stepped up and pitched well as a rookie.

The 25-year-old is currently slated to be in the rotation, but at the back end of the rotation, but needs a good spring to solidify the spot. With the injury to Mike Clevinger, Plesac is likely slated right now to be the third or fourth starter for the Tribe.

At the Plate: Here is the starting lineup for the Indians against the Rockies.

SS Francisco Lindor

CF Oscar Mercado

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

2B Cesar Hernandez

DH Jake Bauers

RF Bradley Zimmer

LF Ka’ai Tom

C Sandy Leon

Lindor gets his first swings of the spring as he didn’t play in the opener, Delino DeShields was leadoff in the game against the Royals. The rest of the lineup is new as well from Sunday’s affair, and the outfield will consist of Tom, Mercado and Zimmer. It’s worth noting that the outfield will be the position to watch all spring. New backup catcher Leon also gets his first crack at the plate and behind the plate in Monday’s game.

Up Next: Tuesday the Indians will play their first game in Goodyear after Sunday’s rainout, as the Tribe will host the Chicago White Sox at 3pm EST. The Indians will have their Sunday lineup in place for Tuesday’s game.

