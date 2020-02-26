Cleveland Baseball Insider
ST Game #3: Indians Offense Piles on the Runs in 10-2 Win Over the White Sox in Goodyear

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians improved to 2-1 on the spring as they put up runs early and often on Tuesday, scoring six times in the first two innings on the way to a 10-2 win over the Chicago White Sox in Goodyear.

The Indians pounded out 12 hits and drew seven walks in the afternoon affair.

Shane Bieber threw just one inning in his first spring starter, working a perfect first inning with a strikeout.

The team will now go back on the road as they will travel on Wednesday afternoon to take on the San Diego Padres at 3pm EST.

Adam Plutko will get his first start of the spring for the Indians against Chris Paddack for the Padres.

Here’s some tidbits from the eight-run victory Tuesday for the Indians.

At the Plate: While the team had 12 hits and seven walks, they only had one homer on the day and a pair of doubles.

In other words, they used mostly singles to move runners on the day. Jose Ramirez had a second straight good day, going 2-for-3 with two hits, two runs scored and a run batted in.

Former Tampa Bay Ray Christian Arroyo homered for the Tribe, and went 2-for-2 with a homer, RBI and a run scored.

Franmil Reyes went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in. The Indians scored three runs each in the first, second and fifth innings in building a 10-0 lead before the White Sox scored a couple late runs.

The offense has put up 27 runs over the first three games of the spring, hitting .306 as a team.

On the Mound: Shane Bieber threw one inning, striking out one in his one inning of work. Bieber right now looks like he could be the team’s number one starter for opening day against the Tigers March 26.

Lefty closer Brad Hand took over for Bieber, and threw one inning of work in the second, walking one and striking out one.

Also on the mound for the Indians Tuesday included Scott Moss, Danny Young, Jean Carlos Mejia, Henry Martinez, Kyle Dowdy, Jared Robinson and Dalbert Siri.

Moss and Dowdy each gave up a pair of hits, the only hits allowed all afternoon to the White Sox.

Dowdy allowed a pair of runs to Chicago in the seventh inning.

Other Stuff: Moss was the only Indians pitcher to go over one inning of work, as he went 1.2 innings, giving up two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Indians pitchers allowed four hits with six walks and nine strikeouts in the winning effort.

The Tribe defense pulled off five double plays during the eight-run win. The team went 5-for-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

The White Sox went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

