ST Game #3 Preview: Indians Host White Sox in Goodyear as Bieber Gets First Spring Start

Matt Loede

The 1-1 Cleveland Indians will play their first home game of the spring on Tuesday afternoon after having their scheduled opener rained out against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Monday the Tribe bullpen struggled as they fell to the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale by a final of 12-8.

On offense Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered, while Jose Ramirez had a pair of doubles and two RBI.

Shane Bieber will get the start for the Indians today in his first start of the spring.

Here’s some tidbits for today’s 3pm EST first pitch in Goodyear.

On the Mound: After a solid 2019 Bieber will look to follow it up with an even better 2020. The 2019 All-Star Game MVP went 15-8 last season with an impressive 3.28 ERA. With the injury to Mike Clevinger right now Bieber could be in line to start the season opener on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

After Bieber throws his two innings of work Tuesday the team is scheduled to get a look at Scott Moss, Brad Hand, Jean Carlos Mejia, Henry Martinez, Jared Robinson, Kyle Dowdy and Dalbert Siri.

At the Plate: Here is today’s lineup against the White Sox, with some changes from Monday's lineup when the team played the Rockies.

SS Francisco Lindor

2B Cesar Hernandez

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

RF Franmil Reyes

LF Domingo Santana

DH Jordan Luplow

CF Delino DeShields

C Beau Taylor

The outfield will get a new look today, with Domingo Santana, Delino DeShields and Franmil Reyes. Jordan Luplow will get a crack at the DH spot for the Tribe against the Sox.

Up Next: Cactus League play will continue for the Indians on Wednesday as the team will be on the road to take on the San Diego Padres with a first pitch schedule for 3:10pm EST.

