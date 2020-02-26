ST Game #4 Preview: Indians Travel to Take on the Padres as Plutko Gets First Spring Start

The 2-1 Cleveland Indians will play their fourth spring training game of the season on Wednesday as they will travel to take on the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona.

Tuesday the Indians beat up the Chicago White Sox 10-2 in Goodyear in their first home spring training affair, scoring six runs over the first two innings on their way to a win.

Christian Arroyo homered in the victory, and Jose Ramirez had his second straight two-hit day, with two runs scored and a run batted in.

Shane Bieber threw one inning in his first spring start, throwing a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. Brad Hand threw a scoreless second inning, and overall nine Tribe pitchers took the mound in the win.

Adam Plutko, who is fighting for a spot at the backend of the rotation, gets his first start of the spring against the Padres in today’s affair.

Here’s a few tidbits for today’s game.

On the Mound: Adam Plutko will go for the Indians, as he will get his first spring start against the Padres.

The 28-year-old went 7-5 last season in 20 starts with the Indians with a 4.86 ERA. Many feel this is a ‘make or break’ season for him as he’s out of options and the team will have to make a tough decision on his future.

Plutko could start the season as the team’s long man out of the pen, or if injuries continue with the starting pitchers he could find himself called upon as the fifth pitcher from the rotation.

After Plutko the team is scheduled to throw Oliver Perez, Adam Cimber, James Karinchak, Dominic Leone, Sam Hentges and Phil Maton.

At the Plate: Here is today’s lineup against the Padres, with a mix of starters as well as backup players looking to make an impact.

2B Mike Freeman

CF Oscar Mercado

1B Jake Bauers

DH Franmil Reyes

RF Bradley Zimmer

3B Nolan Jones

SS Yu Chang

LF Greg Allen

C Sandy Leon

The daily look at the outfield today will have Mercado in center, Allen in left and Zimmer in right. Leon will be back behind the plate after Beau Taylor caught on Tuesday. Bauers will get a start at first base against the Padres.

Up Next: Cactus League play continues Thursday for the Indians as at 3:10pm they will play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark in the second home game of the spring.