Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

ST Game #4 Preview: Indians Travel to Take on the Padres as Plutko Gets First Spring Start

Matt Loede

The 2-1 Cleveland Indians will play their fourth spring training game of the season on Wednesday as they will travel to take on the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona.

Tuesday the Indians beat up the Chicago White Sox 10-2 in Goodyear in their first home spring training affair, scoring six runs over the first two innings on their way to a win.

Christian Arroyo homered in the victory, and Jose Ramirez had his second straight two-hit day, with two runs scored and a run batted in.

Shane Bieber threw one inning in his first spring start, throwing a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. Brad Hand threw a scoreless second inning, and overall nine Tribe pitchers took the mound in the win.

Adam Plutko, who is fighting for a spot at the backend of the rotation, gets his first start of the spring against the Padres in today’s affair.

Here’s a few tidbits for today’s game.

On the Mound: Adam Plutko will go for the Indians, as he will get his first spring start against the Padres.

The 28-year-old went 7-5 last season in 20 starts with the Indians with a 4.86 ERA. Many feel this is a ‘make or break’ season for him as he’s out of options and the team will have to make a tough decision on his future.

Plutko could start the season as the team’s long man out of the pen, or if injuries continue with the starting pitchers he could find himself called upon as the fifth pitcher from the rotation.

After Plutko the team is scheduled to throw Oliver Perez, Adam Cimber, James Karinchak, Dominic Leone, Sam Hentges and Phil Maton.

At the Plate: Here is today’s lineup against the Padres, with a mix of starters as well as backup players looking to make an impact.

2B Mike Freeman

CF Oscar Mercado

1B Jake Bauers

DH Franmil Reyes

RF Bradley Zimmer

3B Nolan Jones

SS Yu Chang

LF Greg Allen

C Sandy Leon

The daily look at the outfield today will have Mercado in center, Allen in left and Zimmer in right. Leon will be back behind the plate after Beau Taylor caught on Tuesday. Bauers will get a start at first base against the Padres.

Up Next: Cactus League play continues Thursday for the Indians as at 3:10pm they will play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark in the second home game of the spring.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What’s the National Perception of the Indians When it Comes to Competing for a World Series?

The Indians are not getting a ton of love by the national media when it comes to their chances to winning the World Series in 2020, but they are currently ranked above the halfway point of the 30 teams around baseball when it comes to chances of winning a title.

Matt Loede

ST Game #3: Indians Offense Piles on the Runs in 10-2 Win Over the White Sox in Goodyear

The Indians beat up the White Sox for their second spring win of 2020 on Tuesday, piling on six runs in the first two innings on their way to a 10-2 win in Goodyear, Arizona.

Matt Loede

Checking in on Zach Plesac's Spring Fastball

What if you know of a pitcher that claims to have added some extra giddy-up to his fastball? And, what if this pitcher also happens to have thrown a pair of innings at Salt River Fields, a diamond capable of collecting Statcast data? In this analogy, we're the dog. And Indians pitcher Zach Plesac's fastball is a juicy steak.

T.J. Zuppe

Four Overlooked Players for the Cleveland Indians as Spring Training Gets Going

As spring training gets going in Goodyear, the Indians have some players on the roster that are not getting a ton of press, but are players that could be a big part of the team's success or lack of it in the 2020 season.

Mark Warmuth

ST Game #3 Preview: Indians Host White Sox in Goodyear as Bieber Gets First Spring Start

The 1-1 Indians play their first home game of the spring on Tuesday as they play host to AL Central rival Chicago as Shane Bieber gets his first start of the spring for the Indians.

Matt Loede

The Indians Should Consider Easing Nick Wittgren Out of the Setup Role

Nick Wittgren was one of the surprise bright spots in the bullpen in 2019, but now as the 2020 season closes the team should take a long look at him and make sure to use him wisely when bringing him into games.

Casey Drottar

ST Game #2: Indians Pen Can't Stop Rockies in 12-8 Setback in Scottsdale

After a Sunday win over the Royals, the Indians fell to 1-1 Monday after a 12-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale. Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered, Zach Plesac went two innings allowing a run. The Indians pen allowed 11 runs in the loss.

Matt Loede

ST Game #2 Preview: Plesac on the Hill as Indians Travel to Take on the Rockies

The 1-0 Indians are back on the field for their second game of the spring Monday as they travel to Salt River Fields to take on the Colorado Rockies. Zach Plesac gets the start on the mound for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #1: Indians Begin the Spring with 9-5 Win Over Royals

After waiting an extra day due to rain, the Indians began the spring with a 9-5 victory over AL Central rivals the Royals at Surprise Stadium. Franmil Reyes homered and Jefry Rodriguez started and struck out two over two innings.

Matt Loede

Here's How the Indians' Payroll Helps the Chances for a Francisco Lindor Extension

Indians fans were excited when it was announced earlier this week that the team and Francisco Lindor were talking about an extension. There's some reasons why the current payroll can help that extension can happen.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar