Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

ST Game #5: Indians Fall in Goodyear to the Dodgers 6-5

Matt Loede

For the first time in spring play the Cleveland Indians are under .500 as they fell at home in Goodyear on Thursday to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a final of 6-5.

The Dodgers put up three runs in the first and two more in the third in building a 5-0 lead. They added another run in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead before Indians bats finally got going.

Los Angeles got to Indians starter Jefry Rodriguez in the first inning for three runs on a three-run blast by Dodgers second basemen Kike Hernandez.

On the day Rodriguez went an inning allowing three runs on one hit, with two walks and one strikeout to take the defeat to fall to 0-1.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin went two innings for Los Angeles to earn the win, he allowed one hit and struck out three in the two innings he threw.

At the Plate: Indians bats finally got going in the sixth inning, as Domingo Santana tripled in a pair of runs after back-to-back singles from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez.

Santana went 1-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Lindor went 2-for-3 with a double, and Ramirez went 1-for-3.

Local product Mitch Longo from Mayfield, Ohio came through with a single in the seventh and came around to score the Indians third run of the day.

Logon went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored. Bobby Bradly who played at first base for the Tribe went 1-for-1 with a run scored a homer and two runs batted in.

Bradley hit his first spring homer in the eighth, a two-run shot that closed it to 6-5.

On the Mound: Rodriguez’s command came into question again just like it did during last year when he got a couple starts at the Major League level.

He walked two in the first inning, and then grooved one into Hernandez who blasted a three-run homer to put the Dodgers up quickly.

Rodriguez will continue to get chances but he’s got to get better when it comes to beating himself, and he did it again Thursday.

James Hoyt threw a scoreless second, and then Nick Wittgren gave up two runs, one earned, on a hit in the third.

Anthony Gose allowed a run on two hits in the fifth inning in his one inning of work. Overall the Indians throwers walked seven, struck out eight, and gave up six runs on six hits.

Other Stuff: Longo is a great story for the Indians being a local product that has taken advantage of his chances.

In five games he’s gone 4-for-5 (.800) with two doubles and two runs scored.

The Tribe put up 10 hits and two walks in the loss, but struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-8 and leaving seven men on base.

Lindor going 2-for-3 is hitting .500 this spring, and Ramirez going 1-for-3 is hitting .556.

The Indians will hit the road on Friday to take on the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch. Lefty Logan Allen goes for the Tribe against righty Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 3:05pm EST.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

How DeShields Unlocked the Indians Roster

Delino DeShields will essentially be the Cleveland Indians' 26th man, but his unique value allowed the roster to be supplemented.

Alex Hooper

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

Emmanuel Clase to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Being Diagnosed With Strain in Upper Back

Emmanuel Clase was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #4: Indians Blanked by Padres in Peoria 8-0 to Drop to 2-2 in the Spring

After piling on the runs over the first three games of the spring, the Indians on Wednesday were no match for the San Diego Padres, as they suffered their first shutout of the spring with an 8-0 loss in Peoria to drop to 2-2 in spring training Cactus League play.

Matt Loede

ST Game #4 Preview: Indians Travel to Take on the Padres as Plutko Gets First Spring Start

The 2-1 Indians will travel to Peoria on Wednesday to take on the San Diego Padres in the fourth spring training game of 2020. Adam Plutko will be on the mound for the Indians to start the affair.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians GM Chernoff on Nolan Jones, Franmil Reyes and the Starting Rotation

Indians GM Mike Chernoff spoke to the media in Goodyear, Arizona at the team's spring training complex about a variety of topics as the team gets ready for the 2020 season and a hopeful return to the postseason.

Matt Loede

What’s the National Perception of the Indians When it Comes to Competing for a World Series?

The Indians are not getting a ton of love by the national media when it comes to their chances to winning the World Series in 2020, but they are currently ranked above the halfway point of the 30 teams around baseball when it comes to chances of winning a title.

Matt Loede

Checking in on Zach Plesac's Spring Fastball

What if you know of a pitcher that claims to have added some extra giddy-up to his fastball? And, what if this pitcher also happens to have thrown a pair of innings at Salt River Fields, a diamond capable of collecting Statcast data? In this analogy, we're the dog. And Indians pitcher Zach Plesac's fastball is a juicy steak.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #3: Indians Offense Piles on the Runs in 10-2 Win Over the White Sox in Goodyear

The Indians beat up the White Sox for their second spring win of 2020 on Tuesday, piling on six runs in the first two innings on their way to a 10-2 win in Goodyear, Arizona.

Matt Loede