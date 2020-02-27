ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After getting shutout on Wednesday by the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona, the Indians will be back in action for their fifth spring training game at home in Goodyear on Thursday.

The Tribe will play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who enter play on Thursday with a mark of 3-1.

The Indians are 2-2 after being shut down 8-0 by the Padres. Adam Plutko got the start and was solid for two innings, but the offense managed just four hits against seven Padres pitchers.

Oscar Mercado managed two of the four Indians hits, and Franmil Reyes had the Indians only extra base hit, a double.

The team was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the setback.

Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s affair with the Dodgers in Goodyear.

On the Mound: Jefry Rodriguez will get the call on the mound for his second start of the spring for the Indians.

Rodriguez was on the mound for the first spring training game of the spring, as the Indians defeated the Royals 9-5.

He struck out one in two innings of work, and allowed a solo homer to the Royals Bubba Starling.

After Rodriguez the Indians will send James Hoyt, Nick Wittgren, Cam Hill, Anthony Gose, Henry Martinez and Argenis Angulo to the mound.

At the Plate: Here’s today’s starting lineup for the Indians.

SS Francisco Lindor

2B Cesar Hernandez

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

RF Domingo Santana

DH Jordan Luplow

LF Greg Allen

CF Delino DeShields

C Beau Taylor

A number of starters are back in the lineup for the Tribe after a day off Wednesday, including Lindor, Hernandez, the two Santana’s and Ramirez.

The outfield for Thursday will consist of DeShields in center, Allen in left and Domingo Santana in right.

Taylor is back at catcher for the second time this spring as Sandy Leon sits after striking out twice yesterday.

Up Next: Friday the Indians will play their sixth game of the spring, as they will take on the Chicago White Sox for the second time this spring. After beating the White Sox 10-2 in Goodyear in their home opener on Tuesday, this time the battle with Chicago will take place in Glendale.